Match details Derbyshire vs Middlesex List a One-Day Cup 09.08.2026

List a

DER
DER
MID
MID

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 09, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Derbyshire Squad

PlayersAitchison Benjamin William, Ali Haider, Amir Mohammad, Andersson Martin, Bin Naeem Yousaf, Brown Pat, Came Harry, Chappell Zak, Dal Anuj, Donald Aneurin, Dupavillon Daryn, Fletcher Cam, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Guest Brooke, Hawkins Joe, Haydon Rory, Jewell Caleb Paul, Khan Zaman, Killoran Harry, Lamb Matthew, Ljubojevic Suzie, Lloyd David, Madsen Wayne, McKiernan MH, Montgomery Matthew, Moore Harry John, Morley Jack, Patel Samit, Potts Nicholas James, Reece Luis, Sidebottom Ryan, Singh Basra Amrit, Thomson Alex, Tickner Blair, Wagstaff Mitchell David, Whiteley Ross
Benchno information yet

Middlesex Squad

PlayersAlbert Geddes Benedict Brodie, Bo Cornwell Noah Bo, Caires Joshua Michael De, Cracknell Joe, Cullen Blake, Davies Jack, Du Plooy Leus, Feldman JJ, Fernandes Nathan, Gohar Zafar, Harris Max Benjamin, Helm Tom, Higgins Ryan, Holden Max, Hollman Luke, Kaushal Ishaan, Little Joshua, Maharaj Keshav, Malan Pieter, Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache, Robson Sam, Roland-Jones Toby, Sawant Aaryan, Walallawita Thilan N, White Robbie, Williamson Kane, Yadav Jayant
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

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