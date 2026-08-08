Match details Middlesex vs Northamptonshire First class County Championship 24.09.2026

First class

MID
MID
NOR
NOR

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, September 24, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Middlesex Squad

PlayersAlbert Geddes Benedict Brodie, Bo Cornwell Noah Bo, Caires Joshua Michael De, Cracknell Joe, Cullen Blake, Du Plooy Leus, Falconer Caleb, Feldman James Joseph, Fernandes Nathan, Gohar Zafar, Helm Tom, Higgins Ryan, Holden Max, Hollman Luke, Kaushal Ishaan, Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache, Robson Sam, Roland-Jones Toby, Sawant Aaryan, Sharma Naavya
Benchno information yet

Northamptonshire Squad

PlayersBartlett George, Breetzke Matthew, Broad Justin, Buchake Arush, Chahal Yuzvendra, Conway Harry, Guthrie Liam, Harrison Calvin, James Kimber Louis Philip, Keogh Rob, Leech Dominic, Lynn Chris, McSweeney Nathan, Merwe Stuart Padraig van der, Miller Angus H, Procter Luke, Ramesh Nirvan, Sales James, Sanderson Ben, Scrimshaw George, Sharma Aadi, Vasconcelos Ricardo, Weatherall Raphael A, Willey David, Zaib Saif
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet