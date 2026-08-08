Squads Middlesex vs Lancashire First class County Championship 02.09.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Anderson James
bowler
Bo Cornwell Noah Bo
no information yet
Aspinwall Tom
all rounder
Caires Joshua Michael De
batsman
Bailey Tom
bowler
Cracknell Joe
wicket keeper
Balderson George Philip
all rounder
Cullen Blake
bowler
Barnard Charlie
bowler
Du Plooy Leus
batsman
Bell George
wicket keeper
Falconer Caleb
no information yet
Blatherwick Jack
bowler
Feldman James Joseph
no information yet
Bohannon Josh
batsman
Fernandes Nathan
all rounder
Buttler Jos
wicket keeper
Gohar Zafar
bowler
Coughlin Paul
all rounder
Helm Tom
bowler
Dale Ajeet
bowler
Higgins Ryan
all rounder
Flintoff Rocky
no information yet
Holden Max
batsman
Fonseka D Keshana
batsman
Hollman Luke
all rounder
Green Chris
bowler
Kaushal Ishaan
bowler
Harris Marcus
batsman
Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache
no information yet
Hartley Tom
bowler
Robson Sam
batsman
Hurst Matthew
wicket keeper
Roland-Jones Toby
bowler
Jennings Keaton
batsman
Sawant Aaryan
no information yet
Jones Michael
batsman
Sharma Naavya
no information yet
Livingstone Liam
all rounder
Match has not started yet