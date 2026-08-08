Squads Middlesex vs Lancashire First class County Championship 02.09.2026

First class

MID
MID
LAN
LAN

Playing

MID
MID
LAN
LAN
First TeamSecond Team
Bo Cornwell Noah Bo

no information yet

Aspinwall Tom

all rounder

Cracknell Joe

wicket keeper

Bell George

wicket keeper

Falconer Caleb

no information yet

Feldman James Joseph

no information yet

Fernandes Nathan

all rounder

Buttler Jos

wicket keeper

Coughlin Paul

all rounder

Helm Tom

bowler

Higgins Ryan

all rounder

Flintoff Rocky

no information yet

Holden Max

batsman

Hollman Luke

all rounder

Robson Sam

batsman

Hurst Matthew

wicket keeper

Sawant Aaryan

no information yet

Sharma Naavya

no information yet

Livingstone Liam

all rounder

Bench

MID
MID
LAN
LAN

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet