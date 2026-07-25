Squads Derbyshire vs Middlesex First class County Championship 27.08.2026
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|First Team
|Second Team
Abbas Mohammad
bowler
Bo Cornwell Noah Bo
no information yet
Andersson Martin
all rounder
Caires Joshua Michael De
batsman
Bashir Shoaib
bowler
Cracknell Joe
wicket keeper
Bin Naeem Yousaf
no information yet
Cullen Blake
bowler
Brown Pat
bowler
Du Plooy Leus
batsman
Came Harry
batsman
Falconer Caleb
no information yet
Chappell Zak
bowler
Feldman James Joseph
no information yet
Dal Anuj
all rounder
Fernandes Nathan
all rounder
Donald Aneurin
batsman
Gohar Zafar
bowler
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad
bowler
Helm Tom
bowler
Guest Brooke
wicket keeper
Higgins Ryan
all rounder
Hawkins Joe
no information yet
Holden Max
batsman
Haydon Rory
no information yet
Hollman Luke
all rounder
Jewell Caleb Paul
batsman
Kaushal Ishaan
bowler
Madsen Wayne
batsman
Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache
no information yet
Montgomery Matthew
bowler
Robson Sam
batsman
Moore Harry John
bowler
Roland-Jones Toby
bowler
Moqim Sufyan
no information yet
Sawant Aaryan
no information yet
Morley Jack
bowler
Sharma Naavya
no information yet
Potts Nicholas James
bowler
Reece Luis
all rounder
Singh Basra Amrit
no information yet
Wagstaff Mitchell David
batsman
Whiteley Ross
batsman
Match has not started yet