Squads Derbyshire vs Middlesex First class County Championship 27.08.2026

First class

DER
DER
MID
MID

Playing

DER
DER
MID
MID
First TeamSecond Team
Bo Cornwell Noah Bo

no information yet

Andersson Martin

all rounder

Cracknell Joe

wicket keeper

Bin Naeem Yousaf

no information yet

Brown Pat

bowler

Came Harry

batsman

Falconer Caleb

no information yet

Feldman James Joseph

no information yet

Dal Anuj

all rounder

Fernandes Nathan

all rounder

Helm Tom

bowler

Guest Brooke

wicket keeper

Higgins Ryan

all rounder

Hawkins Joe

no information yet

Holden Max

batsman

Haydon Rory

no information yet

Hollman Luke

all rounder

Robson Sam

batsman

Moqim Sufyan

no information yet

Sawant Aaryan

no information yet

Sharma Naavya

no information yet

Reece Luis

all rounder

Singh Basra Amrit

no information yet

Bench

DER
DER
MID
MID

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet