Match details Middlesex vs Lancashire First class County Championship 02.09.2026

First class

MID
MID
LAN
LAN

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, September 02, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Middlesex Squad

PlayersAlbert Geddes Benedict Brodie, Bo Cornwell Noah Bo, Caires Joshua Michael De, Cracknell Joe, Cullen Blake, Du Plooy Leus, Falconer Caleb, Feldman James Joseph, Fernandes Nathan, Gohar Zafar, Helm Tom, Higgins Ryan, Holden Max, Hollman Luke, Kaushal Ishaan, Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache, Robson Sam, Roland-Jones Toby, Sawant Aaryan, Sharma Naavya
Benchno information yet

Lancashire Squad

PlayersAnderson James, Aspinwall Tom, Bailey Tom, Balderson George Philip, Barnard Charlie, Bell George, Blatherwick Jack, Bohannon Josh, Buttler Jos, Coughlin Paul, Dale Ajeet, Flintoff Rocky, Fonseka D Keshana, Green Chris, Harris Marcus, Hartley Tom, Hurst Matthew, Jennings Keaton, Jones Michael, Livingstone Liam, Mahmood Saqib, McDermott Ben, Moores Joe, Phillip Anderson, Salt Phil, Shetty Arav Ritesh, Singh Harry, Sutton Oliver William, Wells Luke, Wood Luke
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Venue Guide

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Match has not started yet