Squads Gloucestershire vs Middlesex First class County Championship 15.09.2026

First class

GLO
GLO
MID
MID

Playing

GLO
GLO
MID
MID
First TeamSecond Team
Ahmed Daz

no information yet

Bo Cornwell Noah Bo

no information yet

Bell Gabe

bowler

Cracknell Joe

wicket keeper

Bracey James

wicket keeper

Charlesworth Ben

all rounder

Falconer Caleb

no information yet

Feldman James Joseph

no information yet

Fernandes Nathan

all rounder

Dhariwal Kamran

no information yet

Helm Tom

bowler

Higgins Ryan

all rounder

Johnson Alfie

no information yet

Holden Max

batsman

Hollman Luke

all rounder

Robson Sam

batsman

Sawant Aaryan

no information yet

Rao Aman

no information yet

Sharma Naavya

no information yet

Scott Liam

all rounder

Shaw Josh

bowler

Short D'Arcy

all rounder

Syed Ahmed

all rounder

Trego Dexter

no information yet

Bench

GLO
GLO
MID
MID

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet