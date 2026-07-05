Jomel Andrel Warrican

International career

Jomel Warrican was born on 20 May 1992. He bowls slow left-arm orthodox and bats right-handed near the tail end. In September 2015, he joined the West Indies Test squad for their tour of Sri Lanka. Warrican made his Test debut on 22 October 2015 against Sri Lanka, where he took 4 wickets for 67 runs on the first day.

2015: Named in the West Indies Test squad for the Sri Lanka tour. Made his Test debut on 22 October 2015 at Colombo, taking 6 wickets in the match.

2016–2019: Played sporadically in Tests, especially in subcontinent conditions. Performance in Australia was less impressive, but selectors kept considering him mainly for red-ball cricket in Asia.

2020: In June, named as one of eleven reserve players in the West Indies Test squad for the England series, which was delayed from May to July due to COVID-19.

2024: In December, selected for the two-Test series against Pakistan. Took 19 wickets in two matches and earned the Player of the Series award.

2025: In January, recognized again as Player of the Series after the Pakistan tour. Took 9 wickets in the second Test, including dismissing Sajid Khan.

Career Summary (as of 2025)

Matches played: 19 Tests

Wickets taken: 73

Bowling average: 27.56

Economy rate: ~3.05 runs per over

Best bowling figures: 7 for 32

ICC Test bowling ranking: 26th with 614 points

Leagues Participation

Jomel Warrican took part in the Caribbean Premier League in 2015, playing for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Caribbean Premier League

Jomel Warrican played in the Caribbean Premier League in 2015 for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. His appearances in the shorter formats have been limited, as his main role is in Test cricket. Since then, he has focused more on red-ball matches and has not participated regularly in franchise leagues.

Year Team Notes 2015 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Played in the league, gaining short-format experience 2016–2024 Did not participate Focus remained on Test cricket and red-ball formats 2025 Did not participate Continued to prioritize Test matches over leagues

Domestic career

Jomel Warrican, born in Saint Vincent, moved to Barbados, where he attended Combermere School and joined the Empire Cricket Club. Early in his career, he received the Lord Gavron Award in 2009, an honor given to promising young cricketers in Barbados, alongside Jason Holder. Warrican represented the West Indies at the 2010 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He also spent a season in 2011 playing for Sefton Park in the Liverpool and District Cricket Competition, where he took 51 wickets and scored 373 runs.

Warrican made his first-class debut for Barbados in March 2012 but did not secure a regular spot until the 2014 season. That year, he led the Barbados Cricket Association Elite Cricket League in wickets and set a new record for a slow bowler while helping Empire Cricket Club win the three-day championship. He carried this form into the Regional Four-Day Competition, taking 49 wickets, including two eight-wicket hauls.

Throughout his domestic career, Warrican has played First-Class matches since 2012, List A cricket since 2009, and appeared briefly in T20 matches in 2015 with the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. His most recent domestic appearances include First-Class cricket for West Indies A in June 2025 and List A games for Barbados in November 2024. Despite limited involvement in T20s, his main strength remains in longer formats, where he consistently performs well.

Records and achievements

Jomel Warrican has shown strong bowling skills and reached several important milestones. His performances brought awards and broke records as he grew from a young player to an international cricketer. Here are his key achievements by year:

2010: Received the Lord Gavron Award as one of the most promising young cricketers in the West Indies and took 5 wickets in 3 matches at the ICC Under-19 World Cup, helping the team.

2011: Played for Sefton Park in the Liverpool and District Cricket Competition, taking 51 wickets and scoring 373 runs.

2014–2015: Took 49 wickets in the West Indian first-class Championship, including two eight-wicket haul,s showing his skill and consistency.

January 2025: Became the first West Indian player since 1959 to take five wickets in a Test match in Pakistan, beating Sonny Ramadin’s 66-year-old record with his best bowling figures of 7 for 32.

February 2025: Named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for his outstanding performances in international cricket.

Personal life

Jomel Warrican grew up in a family connected to cricket, which helped him develop interest in the sport. He was born in Richmond Hill, St. Vincent, and has worked hard to build his career.

Family

His cousin, Irvin Warrican, played six first-grade matches for the Windward Islands. This family link influenced Jomel’s path in cricket. No information is publicly known about a wife or children.

Finances

In 2025, his estimated wealth is around 2 million US dollars, coming from contracts and match fees.

Scandals

In January 2025, during a match against Pakistan, Warrican responded to a prank by Pakistani player Sajid Khan. He repeated a gesture Khan used toward him, showing a moment of rivalry but nothing serious.

Fans

Warrican has about 3,000 followers on Instagram. Most of his fans come from the West Indies and admire his bowling skills.