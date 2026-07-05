P Thanuka Madshan Dabare

P Thanuka Madshan Dabare

batsman

Full name:P Thanuka Madshan Dabare
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:left handed batsman

Teams

2023 Teams

Ace Capital CC

Kandy Nsl

Kandy Royals

Sri Lanka A

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches203029
Innings122214
Overs67.4142.340.1
Balls---
Maidens650
Runs190667255
Wickets72411
Avg27.1427.7923.18
SR5835.6221.9
Eco2.84.686.34
BB334
4w001
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches203029
Innings332929
Not outs102
Runs802726616
Balls Faced962647437
Avg25.0625.0322.81
SR83.36112.21140.96
Fours927661
Fifties335
Sixies233025
Highest13312370
Hundreds210

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