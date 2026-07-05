P Thanuka Madshan Dabare
batsman
|Full name:
|P Thanuka Madshan Dabare
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|30
|29
|Innings
|12
|22
|14
|Overs
|67.4
|142.3
|40.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|5
|0
|Runs
|190
|667
|255
|Wickets
|7
|24
|11
|Avg
|27.14
|27.79
|23.18
|SR
|58
|35.62
|21.9
|Eco
|2.8
|4.68
|6.34
|BB
|3
|3
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|30
|29
|Innings
|33
|29
|29
|Not outs
|1
|0
|2
|Runs
|802
|726
|616
|Balls Faced
|962
|647
|437
|Avg
|25.06
|25.03
|22.81
|SR
|83.36
|112.21
|140.96
|Fours
|92
|76
|61
|Fifties
|3
|3
|5
|Sixies
|23
|30
|25
|Highest
|133
|123
|70
|Hundreds
|2
|1
|0