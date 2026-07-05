Romaine Morrison

Romaine Morrison

wicket keeper

Full name:Romaine Morrison
Nationality:Jamaica

Teams

2023 Teams

Jamaica Scorpions

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches58
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches58
Innings108
Not outs01
Runs56207
Balls Faced102243
Avg5.629.57
SR54.985.18
Fours828
Fifties02
Sixies02
Highest2296
Hundreds00

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