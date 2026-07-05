Romaine Morrison
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Romaine Morrison
|Nationality:
|Jamaica
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|8
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|8
|Innings
|10
|8
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|56
|207
|Balls Faced
|102
|243
|Avg
|5.6
|29.57
|SR
|54.9
|85.18
|Fours
|8
|28
|Fifties
|0
|2
|Sixies
|0
|2
|Highest
|22
|96
|Hundreds
|0
|0