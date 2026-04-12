Kirk Mckenzie News View all Right now you can get to know more about the cricketer Kirk Mckenzie: learn about all his past achievements, information about matches played so far, how he trains and what motivates him to set new records in cricket. ENG vs WI | Twitter reacts as Mark Wood produces 90 mph in-swinger to uproot Kirk McKenzie’s middle stump Bowling is an art and not everyone can paint a masterpiece regularly. But England’s Mark Wood took the challenge to implement two skills together and crafted a pacy in-swinger to uproot the middle stump of Kirk McKenzie as England faced off against West Indies in the third Test at Edgbaston. Kirk Mckenzie VIDEO | New Zealand colts carry 'injured' Kirk McKenzie off field after latter gets dismissed for 99

International career

Kirk McKenzie was born on November 9, 2000, in Jamaica. He started playing cricket at a young age. In 2020, he played for the West Indies Under-19 team at the Cricket World Cup.

In August 2021, McKenzie joined the Jamaica Tallawahs for the Caribbean Premier League. On September 5, 2021, he made his debut in the Twenty20 format for the Tallawahs. His batting and bowling skills impressed many in the cricket world.

McKenzie’s career is just beginning. His left-handed batting and off-break bowling skills make him an exciting player. Many cricket fans expect him to achieve great things in the future.

2023 Test Debut: McKenzie played his first Test match for the West Indies against India at Port of Spain from July 20-24, 2023. In his debut Test, McKenzie showed his skills and began his career in this format.

2023 (December) Australia Tour: McKenzie was called up again for the West Indies Test squad for the tour of Australia in January 2024. In the first innings of the first Test, McKenzie scored 50 runs. In the second innings, he scored 26 runs off 35 balls.

2024 (July) England vs West Indies: McKenzie played against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham, from July 26-28, 2024. He scored 12 runs from 9 balls.



Leagues Participation

Kirk McKenzie played in the Caribbean Premier League from 2021 to 2023 with the Jamaica Tallawahs.

Caribbean Premier League

Kirk McKenzie played for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League from 2021 to 2023. He was named to the squad in August 2021 and made his Twenty20 debut on September 5, 2021.

Year Team Notes 2021 Jamaica Tallawahs Debut on September 5, 2021. In a match on September 11, McKenzie scored 28 runs as the team lost to Guyana Amazon Warriors. 2022 Jamaica Tallawahs Played in the season but no specific score noted. 2023 Jamaica Tallawahs Scored 7 runs (11 balls) in a match against Barbados Royals.

Domestic career

Kirk McKenzie started his domestic cricket career in 2021 with the Jamaican team, beginning with the Twenty20 format. His first domestic match was on September 5, 2021, against Trinbago in Basseterre. He made his First-Class debut on June 4, 2022, for Jamaica in the West Indies Championship. Later in 2022, McKenzie played his List A debut for the Academy team against Leeward Islands on October 29, 2022.

In 2023, McKenzie had a strong performance in the Headley-Weekes Tri Series in Antigua, scoring 221 runs for the West Indies Academy team. He also contributed 26 runs from 386 balls and hit one six. In April 2024, McKenzie played in the Cricket West Indies Four-Day Championship. The Jamaica Scorpions lost to the Guyana Harpy Eagles by 212 runs, and McKenzie scored 40 runs in the match.

In March 2025, McKenzie scored 104 runs from 147 balls in a regional four-day match against the Guyana Harpy Eagles. He hit nine boundaries and five sixes in his innings.

Records and achievements

Kirk McKenzie has reached important milestones in his cricket career.

Test Career (2023 - 2024) Matches played: 6 Runs scored: 203 Average: 17 Fours hit: 30 Sixes hit: 2 Highest score: 50 runs (January 2024, against Australia) Latest Test match: July 2024 against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham (12 runs off 9 balls)

2020 Under-19 World Cup Third-highest scorer for the West Indies: 152 runs in five matches

January 17, 2024 Scored 50 runs in a match against Australia



Personal life

Kirk McKenzie is a cricketer who has become known not only for his sports achievements but also for his personal life. His family and career have gained attention, and there have been some controversies as well.

Family

Kirk comes from a cricketing family. His younger brother, Nicoli, was the captain of the Jamaica under-15 team, and his older brother, Stephen, also played cricket. There is no public information about his marital status or other family members as of July 2023.

Finance

As of September 2024, Kirk McKenzie's net worth is estimated at $1-2 million. This wealth comes from his career in cricket.

Scandals

In 2024, during a Test match between England and West Indies, Kirk McKenzie was dismissed after a controversial shot. The delivery was questioned for being close to an illegal shot, but the third umpire upheld the decision. A video later showed the bowler's foot crossed the line, which caused people to believe there had been a mistake.

Fans

In the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup, New Zealand players helped Kirk McKenzie off the field after an injury. He has around 5,000 followers on Instagram.