Sunrisers Eastern Cape Cricket Team Players

AllCountriesTournamentsTeamsMenWomen

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Smith, Daniel

South Africa

Breetzke, Matthew

South Africa

Stubbs, Tristan

South Africa

Jansen, Marco

South Africa

Swanepoel, Beyers

South Africa

Hermann, Jordan

South Africa

Ratnayake, Tharindu

Sri Lanka

Dawson, Liam

England

Sipamla, Lutho

South Africa

van Buuren, Mitchell

South Africa

Milne, Adam

New Zealand

Green, Chris

Australia

Harmer, Simon

South Africa

Nortje, Anrich

South Africa

Muthusamy, Senuran

South Africa

van der Merwe, Roelof

Netherlands

de Kock, Quinton

South Africa

Seleka, Caleb

South Africa

King, JP

Crawley, Zak

England

Bedingham, David

South Africa

Kruger, Patrick

South Africa

Abell, Tom

England

Bairstow, Jonny

England

Wood, Chris

England

Coles, James Matthew

England

Gregory, Lewis

England

Overton, Craig

England

Ghazanfar, Allah Mohammad

Afghanistan

Cele, Okuhle

South Africa

King, CJ

South Africa