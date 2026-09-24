ODI Series India vs. West Indies Cricket Tournament Players

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ODI Series India vs. West Indies

Hope, Shai

Barbados

Rutherford, Sherfane

Guyana

Carty, Keacy

Sint Maarten

Greaves, Justin

Barbados

Jangoo, Amir

Trinidad and Tobago

Paul, Keemo

Guyana

Joseph, Shamar

India

Motie, Gudakesh

Guyana

Jadeja, Ravindra

India

Kohli, Virat

India

Sharma, Rohit

India

Rahul, KL

India

Yadav, Kuldeep

India

Gill, Shubman

India

Siraj, Mohammed

India

Jaiswal, Yashasvi

India

Chase, Roston

Barbados

Joseph, Alzarri

Antigua and Barbuda

Gaikwad, Ruturaj

India

Reddy, Nithish

India

Jurel, Dhruv Chand

India

Brar, Gurnoor

India

Andrew, Jewel

Antigua and Barbuda

Dhir, Naman

India

Forde, Matthew

Barbados

Seales, Jayden

Trinidad and Tobago

Krishna, Prasidh

India

Nabi, Aquib

India

Campbell, John

Jamaica

Lawes, Vitel

Jamaica