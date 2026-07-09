ODI Series West Indies vs. New Zealand Cricket Tournament Players

AllCountriesTournamentsTeamsMenWomen

ODI Series West Indies vs. New Zealand

Chapman, Mark

New Zealand

Lister, Benjamin

New Zealand

Santner, Mitchell

New Zealand

Fisher, Matthew

New Zealand

Clarke, Kristian

New Zealand

Hope, Shai

Barbados

Rutherford, Sherfane

Guyana

Duffy, Jacob

New Zealand

Foxcroft, Dean

South Africa

Carty, Keacy

Sint Maarten

Greaves, Justin

Barbados

Mitchell, Daryl

New Zealand

Latham, Tom

New Zealand

Nicholls, Henry

New Zealand

Hay, Mitchell James

New Zealand

Young, Will

New Zealand

Lennox, Jayden

New Zealand

Jangoo, Amir

Trinidad and Tobago

Paul, Keemo

Guyana

Joseph, Shamar

India

Motie, Gudakesh

Guyana

Bracewell, Michael

New Zealand

Kelly, Nicholas Frederick

New Zealand

Smith, Nathan

New Zealand

Chase, Roston

Barbados

Joseph, Alzarri

Antigua and Barbuda

Auguste, Ackeem

Forde, Matthew

Barbados

Seales, Jayden

Trinidad and Tobago

Campbell, John

Jamaica

Lawes, Vitel

Jamaica