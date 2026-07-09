Follow us
Chapman, Mark
New Zealand
Lister, Benjamin
Santner, Mitchell
Fisher, Matthew
Clarke, Kristian
Hope, Shai
Barbados
Rutherford, Sherfane
Guyana
Duffy, Jacob
Foxcroft, Dean
South Africa
Carty, Keacy
Sint Maarten
Greaves, Justin
Mitchell, Daryl
Latham, Tom
Nicholls, Henry
Hay, Mitchell James
Young, Will
Lennox, Jayden
Jangoo, Amir
Trinidad and Tobago
Paul, Keemo
Joseph, Shamar
India
Motie, Gudakesh
Bracewell, Michael
Kelly, Nicholas Frederick
Smith, Nathan
Chase, Roston
Joseph, Alzarri
Antigua and Barbuda
Auguste, Ackeem
Forde, Matthew
Seales, Jayden
Campbell, John
Jamaica
Lawes, Vitel