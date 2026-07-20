Derbyshire vs Durham England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction DER 44 % Chance of Winning DUR 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The much awaited One Day Cup is all set to commence, as the opening day will feature the clash between Derbyshire and Durham. This match will be played on 21 July at 3:30 PM IST at County Ground in Derby. Derbyshire finished in the Group stages last season, as they were not able to end the campaign on a winning note. On the other hand, Durham also finished in the group stages last season, as they aim for a strong start this time.

Who will win? Derbyshire Durham Vote 0 votes

Facts: Derbyshire and Durham have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.

Caleb Jewell, from Derbyshire, scored 438 runs in 7 innings at an average of 62.57 last season.

Will Rhodes, from Durham, took 14 wickets in the last season in 8 innings at an average of 26.35.

Derbyshire vs Durham Chances of Winning

Durham will enter the next game against Derbyshire with a higher chance of winning. The team will be relying on its player performances and better form, which might help them to start with a win. They have players such as Will Rhodes, who had scored 429 runs in 8 innings at an average of 53.62, and Mitchell Killeen, who took 10 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 25.90. On the other hand, Derbyshire will be keen to start the new season with a win. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious in the next game. They have players such as Caleb Jewell, who had scored 438 runs in 7 innings at an average of 62.57, and Ben Aitchison, who took 13 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 26.92.

Derbyshire Chances of Winning: 44%

Durham Chances of Winning: 56%

Derbyshire vs Durham Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Derbyshire did not have a good time in the previous edition of the tournament. The team finished 8th in Group A, as they managed to win just one game and lost five, out of the total 8 matches. With their first match in the new season against Durham, they will be eager to start with a win. Moreover, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Matthew Montgomery, who had scored 422 runs in 6 innings at an average of 70.33, and Harry Came, who had scored 292 runs in 7 innings at an average of 41.71. Zak Chappell was able to take 10 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 37.90.

On the other hand, Durham had shown average performances last season. The team finished 6th in Group B, as they managed to secure three wins in eight games, and lost all the remaining five. Looking at their better form last season, they will be eager to continue the same in the upcoming match against Derbyshire. They have batsmen such as Alex Lees, who scored 355 runs in 6 innings at an average of 71, and Ollie Robinson, who scored 253 runs in 7 innings at an average of 50.60. Will Rhodes was able to take 14 wickets for the team in 8 innings at an average of 26.35.

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Derbyshire vs Durham Match Toss Prediction

The match between Derbyshire and Durham will be played at County Ground in Derby, which gives the home-ground advantage to Derbyshire. This venue has hosted a total of 19 ODIs, out of which 15 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 4 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 241, but it falls to 184 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Derbyshire and Durham won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 55% Humidity 14° - 26° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 55% Humidity 14° - 26° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Derbyshire and Durham Player List

Team Form

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire has been on a losing streak in the 50 over format. The team has lost four of its last five games and didn't even win one, while they now aim to start the new season with a win. They have players such as Rory Haydon, who took 6 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 33.16, and Brooke Guest, who had scored 285 runs in 7 innings at an average of 40.71.

Durham Team Form

Durham has not been able to do well in the 50 over format of the game. The team holds just one win and four losses in its last five matches, as it aims to start the new season with a win. They have players such as Ben Raine, who took 11 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 28.36, and Emilio Gay, who scored 224 runs in 8 innings at an average of 32.

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Derbyshire vs Durham Top Batters

Caleb Jewell will be a key batsman for Derbyshire in the upcoming match. He was able to score 438 runs for the team last season in 7 innings at an average of 62.57.

Will Rhodes will be a key batsman for Durham in the upcoming match. In the last season, he managed to score 429 runs for the team in 8 innings at an average of 53.62.

Derbyshire vs Durham Top Bowlers

Ben Aitchison will be a key bowler for Derbyshire in the next game. He was able to take 13 wickets for the team in 6 innings last season at an average of 26.92.

Will Rhodes will also be a key bowler for Durham in the upcoming game. He was able to take 14 wickets for the team in 8 innings at an average of 26.35.