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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Match Prediction

ABU

56%

Chance of Winning

GULF

44%

Parimatch

1.77
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20i

Sheikh Zayed Stadium

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders take on Gulf Giants in the 19th game of the 2025 International League T20 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 18 at 08:00 PM IST.

Who will win?

0 votes

Facts:

  • With 187 runs, Liam Livingstone is the leading run scorer for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders this season.
  • With 226 runs, Pathum Nissanka is the leading run scorer for Gulf Giants in this campaign.

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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Chance of Winning

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have struggled to make an impact this season but in the last game they managed a fabulous result against Desert Vipers who had a perfect record after six games. They batted first and scored 181 runs and eventually won the game by one run. They have one win in five matches and are currently sixth on the table.

Unlike their opponents, Gulf Giants have had a decent campaign thus far as they have three wins in six matches and are currently second on the table. They head into this game after back to back defeats and in the last game they lost against Sharjah Warriorz. As per our calculations, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 56%
  • Gulf Giants’ chances of winning - 44%

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Prediction & Tips 2025

Phil Salt has struggled for consistency this season as so far this season he has scored 95 runs with an average of 19 runs. In the last game he scored a duck which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Moeen Ali did not have a great start to the season but he bounced back in the last game and scored 45 off 41 balls and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four of the five games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather conditions and rains in Abu Dhabi which could have an impact on the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Partly Cloudy
No Rain
Warm
Windy
Partly Cloudy
No Rain
Warm
Windy

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Gulf Giants Player List

Playing

ABU
ABU
GULF
GULF
First TeamSecond Team
Salt Phil

wicket keeper

Gurbaz Rahmanullah

wicket keeper

Livingstone Liam

all rounder

McMullen Brandon

all rounder

Ali Moeen

all rounder

Russell Andre

all rounder

Narine Sunil

all rounder

Khan Asif

batsman

Holder Jason

all rounder

Khan Aayan

all rounder

Pepper Michael

wicket keeper

Hales Alex

batsman

Moores Tom

wicket keeper

Pierre Khary

all rounder

Choudhary Mayank

all rounder

Ahmad Ibra

no information yet

Razzaq Haider

all rounder

Team Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders beat Desert Vipers in the last game, this was their first win in the last five games.

Gulf Giants Team Form

Gulf Giants have been solid this season but they head into this game after back to back defeats.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Head to Head

Gulf Giants and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have identical records with two wins each. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head:

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders : 02

Gulf Giants: 02

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants

T20i

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, null

Icon

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.77
Icon

Gulf Giants

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.02

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Top Batters

Liam Livingstone to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top batter

Liam Livingstone has been inconsistent this season but still has been the standout batter for his side. In the last game he scored 76 off 48 balls and is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pathum Nissanka to be Gulf Giants’ top batter

Pathum Nissanka struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back him as he has been sensational this season and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Top Bowlers

Ajay Kumar to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top bowler

Ajay Kumar continued his excellent form in the last game as he bagged two wickets and with nine wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Azmatullah Omarzai to be Gulf Giants’ top bowler

Azmatullah Omarzai did not bowl in the last game as the game was already lost. He has been sensational this season as with nine wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to winThey head into this game on the back of a sensational win against Desert Vipers who were unbeaten this season which could be a turning point in this campaign.Gulf Giants head into this game after back to back defeats.On paper Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have more match winners than Gulf Giants.
Compare Odds:Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to win - 1.77
Gulf Giants to win - 2.02
Best Bet
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