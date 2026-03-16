Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Match Prediction
ABU
56%
Chance of Winning
GULF
44%
Parimatch
T20i
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 187 runs, Liam Livingstone is the leading run scorer for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders this season.
- With 226 runs, Pathum Nissanka is the leading run scorer for Gulf Giants in this campaign.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Chance of Winning
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have struggled to make an impact this season but in the last game they managed a fabulous result against Desert Vipers who had a perfect record after six games. They batted first and scored 181 runs and eventually won the game by one run. They have one win in five matches and are currently sixth on the table.
Unlike their opponents, Gulf Giants have had a decent campaign thus far as they have three wins in six matches and are currently second on the table. They head into this game after back to back defeats and in the last game they lost against Sharjah Warriorz. As per our calculations, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 56%
- Gulf Giants’ chances of winning - 44%
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Prediction & Tips 2025
Phil Salt has struggled for consistency this season as so far this season he has scored 95 runs with an average of 19 runs. In the last game he scored a duck which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Moeen Ali did not have a great start to the season but he bounced back in the last game and scored 45 off 41 balls and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four of the five games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy weather conditions and rains in Abu Dhabi which could have an impact on the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Gulf Giants Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Salt Phil
wicket keeper
Nissanka Pathum
batsman
Sharafu Alishan
batsman
Gurbaz Rahmanullah
wicket keeper
Livingstone Liam
all rounder
Vince James
batsman
McMullen Brandon
all rounder
Dickson Sean
batsman
Rutherford Sherfane
batsman
Ali Moeen
all rounder
Russell Andre
all rounder
Omarzai Azmatullah
all rounder
Narine Sunil
all rounder
Khan Asif
batsman
Holder Jason
all rounder
Khan Aayan
all rounder
Chawla Piyush
bowler
Wood Chris
bowler
Stone Olly
bowler
Klaassen Fred
bowler
Pepper Michael
wicket keeper
Forde Matthew
bowler
Hales Alex
batsman
Erasmus Gerhard
batsman
Chand Unmukt
batsman
Shamsi Tabraiz
bowler
Garton George
bowler
Moores Tom
wicket keeper
Pierre Khary
all rounder
Adair Mark
bowler
Choudhary Mayank
all rounder
Thushara Nuwan
bowler
Ahmad Ibra
no information yet
Razzaq Haider
all rounder
Team Form
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders beat Desert Vipers in the last game, this was their first win in the last five games.
Gulf Giants Team Form
Gulf Giants have been solid this season but they head into this game after back to back defeats.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Head to Head
Gulf Giants and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have identical records with two wins each. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both sides managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head:
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders : 02
Gulf Giants: 02
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants
T20i
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, null
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Gulf Giants
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Top Batters
Liam Livingstone to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top batter
Liam Livingstone has been inconsistent this season but still has been the standout batter for his side. In the last game he scored 76 off 48 balls and is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Pathum Nissanka to be Gulf Giants’ top batter
Pathum Nissanka struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back him as he has been sensational this season and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Top Bowlers
Ajay Kumar to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top bowler
Ajay Kumar continued his excellent form in the last game as he bagged two wickets and with nine wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Azmatullah Omarzai to be Gulf Giants’ top bowler
Azmatullah Omarzai did not bowl in the last game as the game was already lost. He has been sensational this season as with nine wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments