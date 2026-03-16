Who will win? Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Gulf Giants Vote 0 votes Facts: With 187 runs, Liam Livingstone is the leading run scorer for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders this season.

With 226 runs, Pathum Nissanka is the leading run scorer for Gulf Giants in this campaign.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Chance of Winning

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have struggled to make an impact this season but in the last game they managed a fabulous result against Desert Vipers who had a perfect record after six games. They batted first and scored 181 runs and eventually won the game by one run. They have one win in five matches and are currently sixth on the table.

Unlike their opponents, Gulf Giants have had a decent campaign thus far as they have three wins in six matches and are currently second on the table. They head into this game after back to back defeats and in the last game they lost against Sharjah Warriorz. As per our calculations, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 56%

Gulf Giants’ chances of winning - 44%

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Prediction & Tips 2025

Phil Salt has struggled for consistency this season as so far this season he has scored 95 runs with an average of 19 runs. In the last game he scored a duck which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Moeen Ali did not have a great start to the season but he bounced back in the last game and scored 45 off 41 balls and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four of the five games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather conditions and rains in Abu Dhabi which could have an impact on the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Partly Cloudy No Rain Warm Windy

Partly Cloudy No Rain Warm Windy

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Gulf Giants Player List

Team Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders beat Desert Vipers in the last game, this was their first win in the last five games.

Gulf Giants Team Form

Gulf Giants have been solid this season but they head into this game after back to back defeats.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Head to Head

Gulf Giants and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have identical records with two wins each. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head:

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders : 02

Gulf Giants: 02

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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Top Batters

Liam Livingstone to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top batter

Liam Livingstone has been inconsistent this season but still has been the standout batter for his side. In the last game he scored 76 off 48 balls and is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pathum Nissanka to be Gulf Giants’ top batter

Pathum Nissanka struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back him as he has been sensational this season and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Top Bowlers

Ajay Kumar to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top bowler

Ajay Kumar continued his excellent form in the last game as he bagged two wickets and with nine wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Azmatullah Omarzai to be Gulf Giants’ top bowler

Azmatullah Omarzai did not bowl in the last game as the game was already lost. He has been sensational this season as with nine wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.