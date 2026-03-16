473

Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match Prediction

DEV

42%

Chance of Winning

ABU

58%

Parimatch

1.71
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20i

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Desert Vipers take on Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the fourth game of the 2025 International League T20 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 05 at 08:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • Desert Vipers completed a double against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders last season.
  • With 17 wickets, Jason Holder was the leading wicket taker for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the last campaign.

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Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Desert Vipers could not have hoped for a better start to the campaign as they went once again against Dubai Capitals for the first time since losing in the Final last season. Desert Vipers dominated the game as they won the game with four wickets to spare and would be hoping to carry on their form into this game.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders struggled to make an impact last season as they had just three wins in the group stages but this season they could not have hoped for a better start as they went head to head against Sharjah Warriorz and won the game by 39 runs. As per our calculations, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Desert Vipers’ chances of winning - 42%
  • Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 58%

Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Prediction & Tips 2025

Max Holden missed most of the season but still made a significant impact as he scored 230 runs in four matches. Even though he struggled in the opening game, we expect him to bounce back and do well in the upcoming game.

Sunil Narine’s impact in T20 cricket has been huge but in the last few seasons he has struggled in the batting department which has been the case in 2025. We believe Narine will score low in the upcoming game.

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Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four of the five games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather conditions in Sharjah during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Clear
No Rain
Warm
Unknown
Clear
No Rain
Warm
Unknown

Desert Vipers and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List

Playing

DES
DES
ABU
ABU
First TeamSecond Team
Salt Phil

wicket keeper

Gous Andries

wicket keeper

Hales Alex

batsman

Curran Sam

all rounder

Livingstone Liam

all rounder

Nawaz Hasan

no information yet

Russell Andre

all rounder

Narine Sunil

all rounder

Ahmad Noor

no information yet

Aravind Vritiya

wicket keeper

Ahmad Ibra

no information yet

Pahal Sanjay

all rounder

Bruce Tom

batsman

McMullen Brandon

all rounder

Holden Max

batsman

Pierre Khary

all rounder

Pepper Michael

wicket keeper

Team Form

Desert Vipers Team Form

Desert Vipers were sensational last season as they ended up at the top of the table. They won the opening game against the Dubai Capitals.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders missed the playoffs last season but got off to a great start this season as they beat Sharjah Warriorz in the opening game.

Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Head to Head

Desert Vipers and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have identical records with two wins each in this fixture. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Desert Vipers won the game.

Head to Head:

Desert Vipers: 02

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: 02

Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

T20i

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null

Icon

Desert Vipers

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.71
Icon

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.13

Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Batters

Sam Curran to be Desert Vipers’ top batter

Sam Curran did not have a great start to the campaign as he scored seven runs in the opening game regardless, we are going to back him once again as he was outstanding last season and we expect him to bounce back in this fixture.

Alex Hales to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top batter

Alex Hales was outstanding last season as he scored 405 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side. In the opening game he looked great as he scored 32 off 19 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Noor Ahmad to be Desert Vipers’ top bowler

Noor Ahmad has arguably been one of the best spinners in the T20 format and he did not disappoint in the opening game as he had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jason Holder to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top bowler

Jason Holder did not play the opening game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he bagged 17 wickets last year and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Desert Vipers had an outstanding campaign last season and in the group stages they dominated this fixture against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders as they won both matches. This year Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have a far superior squad and they dominated the opening game against Sharjah Warriorz which makes us believe they will bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Desert Vipers to win - 2.13 (Parimatch)
  • Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to win - 1.71 (Parimatch)
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