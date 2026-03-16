Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match Prediction
DEV
42%
Chance of Winning
ABU
58%
Parimatch
T20i
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Desert Vipers completed a double against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders last season.
- With 17 wickets, Jason Holder was the leading wicket taker for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the last campaign.
Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Chance of Winning
Desert Vipers could not have hoped for a better start to the campaign as they went once again against Dubai Capitals for the first time since losing in the Final last season. Desert Vipers dominated the game as they won the game with four wickets to spare and would be hoping to carry on their form into this game.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders struggled to make an impact last season as they had just three wins in the group stages but this season they could not have hoped for a better start as they went head to head against Sharjah Warriorz and won the game by 39 runs. As per our calculations, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Desert Vipers’ chances of winning - 42%
- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 58%
Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Prediction & Tips 2025
Max Holden missed most of the season but still made a significant impact as he scored 230 runs in four matches. Even though he struggled in the opening game, we expect him to bounce back and do well in the upcoming game.
Sunil Narine’s impact in T20 cricket has been huge but in the last few seasons he has struggled in the batting department which has been the case in 2025. We believe Narine will score low in the upcoming game.
Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four of the five games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy weather conditions in Sharjah during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
Desert Vipers and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Zaman Fakhar
batsman
Salt Phil
wicket keeper
Gous Andries
wicket keeper
Hales Alex
batsman
Curran Sam
all rounder
Chand Unmukt
batsman
Lawrence Dan
batsman
Sharafu Alishan
batsman
Hetmyer Shimron
batsman
Livingstone Liam
all rounder
Nawaz Hasan
no information yet
Rutherford Sherfane
batsman
Tanvir Khuzaima Bin
bowler
Russell Andre
all rounder
Shah Naseem
bowler
Narine Sunil
all rounder
Ahmad Qais
bowler
Garton George
bowler
Ahmad Noor
no information yet
Stone Olly
bowler
Khan Matiullah
bowler
Chowdary Mayank
batsman
Aravind Vritiya
wicket keeper
Ahmad Ibra
no information yet
Pahal Sanjay
all rounder
Schalkwyk Shadley Van
all rounder
Bruce Tom
batsman
McMullen Brandon
all rounder
Payne David
bowler
Chawla Piyush
bowler
Holden Max
batsman
Pierre Khary
all rounder
Dawoodzai Faridoon
bowler
Pepper Michael
wicket keeper
Team Form
Desert Vipers Team Form
Desert Vipers were sensational last season as they ended up at the top of the table. They won the opening game against the Dubai Capitals.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders missed the playoffs last season but got off to a great start this season as they beat Sharjah Warriorz in the opening game.
Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Head to Head
Desert Vipers and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have identical records with two wins each in this fixture. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Desert Vipers won the game.
Head to Head:
Desert Vipers: 02
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: 02
Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
T20i
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null
Desert Vipers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Batters
Sam Curran to be Desert Vipers’ top batter
Sam Curran did not have a great start to the campaign as he scored seven runs in the opening game regardless, we are going to back him once again as he was outstanding last season and we expect him to bounce back in this fixture.
Alex Hales to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top batter
Alex Hales was outstanding last season as he scored 405 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side. In the opening game he looked great as he scored 32 off 19 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Bowlers
Noor Ahmad to be Desert Vipers’ top bowler
Noor Ahmad has arguably been one of the best spinners in the T20 format and he did not disappoint in the opening game as he had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jason Holder to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top bowler
Jason Holder did not play the opening game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he bagged 17 wickets last year and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
- Desert Vipers to win - 2.13 (Parimatch)
- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to win - 1.71 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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