Chandigarh vs Jharkhand Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction CHA 56 % Chance of Winning JHA 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be having a closely contested game next in Group A, as it will be Chandigarh going against Jharkhand. This match will be played on 26 November at 1:30 PM IST at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai. Chandigarh will be looking at this game as an opportunity to secure another win in the group stages. On the other hand, Jharkhand will be eager to grab a win in this game and end the group stages on a positive note.

Who will win? Chandigarh Jharkhand Vote 0 votes

Facts: Chandigarh has won its only head-to-head match against Jharkhand by 9 wickets.

Manan Vohra, from Chandigarh, has scored 3715 runs in 139 innings at an average of 29.25.

Sushant Mishra, from Jharkhand, has taken 36 wickets in 22 innings at an average of 20.66.

Chandigarh vs Jharkhand Chances of Winning

Chandigarh will enter the upcoming match against Jharkhand with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Jharkhand in head-to-head matches, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Manan Vohra, who has scored 3715 runs in 139 innings at an average of 29.25, and Sandeep Sharma, who holds 245 wickets in 220 innings at an average of 25.80. On the other hand, Jharkhand will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Virat Singh, who has scored 2939 runs in 99 innings at an average of 36.73, and Sushant Mishra, who holds 36 wickets in 22 innings at an average of 20.66.

Chandigarh Chances of Winning: 56%

Jharkhand Chances of Winning: 44%

Chandigarh vs Jharkhand Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Chandigarh has shown some good performances in this tournament. Even though they started the campaign well, the team endured some consecutive losses in its recent games, which affected their momentum to some extent. But with the upcoming match against Jharkhand, the team will aim for a strong end in the group stages, as their record over them has been strong. They have batsmen such as Shivam Bhambri, who has scored 1196 runs in 43 innings at an average of 30.66, and Arjun Azad, who has scored 513 runs in 22 innings at an average of 24.42. Bhagmender Lather has been able to take 30 wickets in 30 innings at an average of 25.70.

On the other hand, Jharkhand has also not been able to show much better form in this tournament. Their performances have been quite similar to Chandigarh in this tournament, as they now aim to end the current season on a strong note with another win. But their record against Chandigarh has not been strong, which poses some challenges. They have batsmen such as Utkarsh Singh, who has scored 769 runs in 36 innings at an average of 24.03, and Anukul Roy, who has scored 1099 runs in 67 innings at an average of 24.97. Pratyush Kumar has been able to take 10 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 12.10.

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Chandigarh vs Jharkhand Match Toss Prediction

The match between Chandigarh and Jharkhand will be played at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 3 T20Is, out of which 1 game has been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 2 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 125, but it falls to 116 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Chandigarh and Jharkhand could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least 5% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 55% Humidity 23° - 33° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 55% Humidity 23° - 33° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Chandigarh and Jharkhand Player List

Team Form

Chandigarh Team Form

Chandigarh has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds almost equal wins and losses in its recent games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Hardik Chowdhry, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 8.40, and Aarush Bhandari, who has scored 74 runs in 4 innings at an average of 37.

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand has also not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds almost equal wins and losses in its recent games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Anukul Roy, who has taken 72 wickets in 85 innings at an average of 26.56, and Shikhar Mohan, who has scored 78 runs in 5 innings at an average of 15.60.

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Chandigarh vs Jharkhand Top Batters

Manan Vohra will be a key batsman for Chandigarh in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 3715 runs in 139 innings at an average of 29.25.

Virat Singh will be a key batsman for Jharkhand in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 2939 runs in 99 innings at an average of 36.73.

Chandigarh vs Jharkhand Top Bowlers

Sandeep Sharma will be a key bowler for Chandigarh in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 245 wickets in 220 innings at an average of 25.80.

Sushant Mishra will be a key bowler for Jharkhand in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 36 wickets in 22 innings at an average of 20.66.