Punjab vs Bihar Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction PUN 59 % Chance of Winning BIH 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group B has kept the cricket fans excited in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, as it will be Punjab going against Bihar. This match will be played on 26 November at 1:30 PM IST at the Daly College Ground in Indore. Punjab will be looking at this game as an opportunity to secure yet another win and stay at the top of the rankings. On the other hand, Bihar will be keen to end the group stages with yet another win.

Who will win? Punjab Bihar Vote 0 votes

Facts: Punjab has won their only head-to-head match against Bihar by 6 wickets.

Salil Arora, from Punjab, has scored 535 runs in 24 innings at an average of 33.43.

Suraj Kashyap, from Bihar, has taken 24 wickets in 21 innings at an average of 23.54.

Punjab vs Bihar Chances of Winning

Punjab will enter the upcoming match against Bihar with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Bihar, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Salil Arora, who has scored 535 runs in 24 innings at an average of 33.43, and Harpreet Brar, who holds 110 wickets in 109 innings at an average of 24.10. On the other hand, Bihar will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Ayush Loharuka, who has scored 370 runs in 18 innings at an average of 21.76, and Suraj Kashyap, who has taken 24 wickets in 21 innings at an average of 23.54.

Punjab Chances of Winning: 59%

Bihar Chances of Winning: 41%

Punjab vs Bihar Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Punjab has shown some strong performances in this tournament so far. The team will now be looking forward to a strong finish in the group stages, which could help them to advance to the next stage of the tournament. Their record against Bihar has been strong in head-to-head encounters, which could help them to secure the much needed win. They have batsmen such as Vihaan Malhotra, who has scored 215 runs in 5 innings at an average of 53.75, and Ramandeep Singh, who has scored 1129 runs in 75 innings at an average of 23.52. Krish Bhagat will be a key bowler, as he holds 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 25.28.

On the other hand, Bihar has also shown some good performances in this tournament. Even though the team has managed to secure some wins, a few consecutive losses was able to derail their momentum to a great extent. Now with their last group game against Punjab, the team will aim to get a positive end to its campaign, even when it comes as a challenging clash for them. They have batsmen such as Ashish Kumar, who has scored 90 runs in 3 innings at an average of 30, and Altamish Ashraf, who has scored 136 runs in 5 innings at an average of 27.20. Prashant Singh holds 15 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 22.60.

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Punjab vs Bihar Match Toss Prediction

The match between Punjab and Bihar will be played at the Daly College Ground, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue is yet to host any T20I, but it is expected to offer a balanced surface. Pacers will be able to enjoy the early swinging conditions, while the pitch mainly favours the batsmen with its true bounce and good carry. Spinners will be able to do well in the middle overs, as the ball starts to grip. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Punjab and Bihar won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 41% Humidity 14° - 28° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 41% Humidity 14° - 28° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Punjab and Bihar Player List

Team Form

Punjab Team Form

Punjab has shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Ramandeep Singh, who holds 36 wickets in 42 innings at an average of 21.58, and Uday Saharan, who has scored 153 runs in 5 innings at an average of 38.25.

Bihar Team Form

Bihar has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds almost equal wins and losses in its recent games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Bipin Saurabh, who has scored 993 runs in 33 innings at an average of 34.24, and Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, who holds 8 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 31.12.

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Punjab vs Bihar Top Batters

Salil Arora will be a key batsman for Punjab in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 535 runs in 24 innings in his T20 career at an average of 33.43.

Ayush Loharuka will be a key batsman for Bihar in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 370 runs in 18 innings in his T20 career at an average of 21.76.

Punjab vs Bihar Top Bowlers

Harpreet Brar will be a key bowler for Punjab in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 110 wickets in 109 innings in his T20 career at an average of 24.10.

Suraj Kashyap will be a key bowler for Punjab in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 24 wickets in 21 innings in his T20 career at an average of 23.54.