Madhya Pradesh vs Puducherry Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Prediction MAP 53 % Chance of Winning PUD 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Group C of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is set to have one of the most intense encounters, as Madhya Pradesh prepares to face Puducherry. This match will be played on 26 November at 8:30 AM IST at IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium. Madhya Pradesh will be looking at this game as an opportunity to end the group stages with yet another win. On the other hand, Puducherry will be looking at this match as a do-or-die clash, as they aim for a win.

Who will win? Madhya Pradesh Puducherry Vote 0 votes

Facts: Madhya Pradesh has won its only head-to-head match against Puducherry by 5 runs.

Rajat Patidar, from Madhya Pradesh, has scored 3627 runs in 111 innings at an average of 36.63.

Adil Ayub Tunda, from Puducherry, has taken 19 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 20.57.

Madhya Pradesh vs Puducherry Chances of Winning

Madhya Pradesh will enter the next game against Puducherry with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Puducherry in head-to-head encounters, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Rajat Patidar, who has scored 3627 runs in 111 innings at an average of 36.63, and Tripuresh Singh, who holds 35 wickets in 23 innings at an average of 18.62. On the other hand, Puducherry will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team will have to rely on its player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Aman Khan, who has scored 654 runs in 34 innings at an average of 22.55, and Adil Ayub Tunda, who holds 19 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 20.57.

Madhya Pradesh Chances of Winning: 53%

Puducherry Chances of Winning: 47%

Madhya Pradesh vs Puducherry Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Madhya Pradesh has displayed some strong performances in this tournament. The team has turned out to be one of the most dominant teams in Group C standings, having secured more wins than losses in the games played so far. As they aim to end the group stages on a strong note, the match against Puducherry gives them the needed opportunity. They have batsmen such as Harsh Gawli, who has scored 487 runs in 16 innings at an average of 32.46, and Shivang Kumar, who has scored 287 runs in 15 innings at an average of 20.50. Kumar Kartikeya has been able to take 64 wickets in 59 innings at an average of 22.53.

On the other hand, Puducherry has not been able to maintain its form in this tournament. The team started its campaign with consecutive wins but then a few losses derailed their chances of reaching the Super League stages. But they will be keen to take revenge from Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming match, and increase their chances of reaching the next stage. They have batsmen such as Bhanu Anand, who has scored 223 runs in 8 innings at an average of 27.87, and Parameesawaran Sivaraman, who has scored 504 runs in 24 innings at an average of 24. Badal Rawat has been able to take 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 19.57.

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Madhya Pradesh vs Puducherry Match Toss Prediction

The match between Madhya Pradesh and Puducherry will be played at IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 10 T20Is, out of which 5 games were won by the team batting first, and the remaining 5 games were won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 167, but it falls to 153 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Madhya Pradesh and Puducherry won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 56% Humidity 11° - 23° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 56% Humidity 11° - 23° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Madhya Pradesh and Puducherry Player List

Team Form

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh has shown some strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as they now aim to continue their strong form in the next match. They have players such as Avesh Khan, who holds 179 wickets in 150 innings at an average of 26.35, and Akshat Raghuwanshi, who has scored 207 runs in 14 innings at an average of 17.25.

Puducherry Team Form

Puducherry has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds almost equal wins and losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Aman Khan, who holds 15 wickets in 20 innings at an average of 27.06, and Pugazhendi Akash, who has scored 206 runs in 9 innings at an average of 25.75.

Madhya Pradesh vs Puducherry Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium Madhya Pradesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Puducherry Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Madhya Pradesh vs Puducherry Top Batters

Rajat Patidar will be a key batsman for Madhya Pradesh in the next game. He has managed to score 3627 runs in 111 innings in his T20 career at an average of 36.63.

Aman Khan will be a key batsman for Puducherry in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 654 runs in 34 innings in his T20 career at an average of 22.55.

Madhya Pradesh vs Puducherry Top Bowlers

Tripuresh Singh will be a key bowler for Madhya Pradesh in the next match. He has managed to take 35 wickets in 23 innings in his T20 career at an average of 18.62.

Adil Ayub Tunda will be a key bowler for Puducherry in the next match. He has managed to take 19 wickets in 15 innings in his T20 career at an average of 20.57.