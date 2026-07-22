Durham vs Yorkshire T20 Blast Match Prediction DUR 47 % Chance of Winning YOR 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast will be offering cricket fans a thrilling encounter in the next North Group game, as Durham will be going against Yorkshire. This match will be played on 29 May at 11:00 PM IST at the County Ground in Derby. Durham is heading to this game after winning their previous one against Leicestershire by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Yorkshire is also heading to this game after winning their previous one against Derbyshire by 2 wickets. It remains to be seen which team gets its 3rd consecutive win of the season.

Who will win? Durham Yorkshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Durham has defeated Yorkshire three times in its last five head-to-head matches.

Alex Lees, from Durham, has scored 99 runs in 2 innings at an average of 49.50.

Jafer Chohan, from Yorkshire, has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19.33.

Durham vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

Yorkshire will enter the next match against Durham with a higher chance of winning. The team will be relying on its winning streak, which could help them to come out victorious in the next game. They have players such as Jonny Bairstow, who has scored 91 runs off 56 balls in 2 innings, and Jafer Chohan, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19.33. On the other hand, Durham will be keen to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming match. Their record against Yorkshire has been strong which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Alex Lees, who has scored 99 runs in 2 innings at an average of 49.50, and Callum Parkinson, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 13.80.

Durham Chances of Winning: 47%

Yorkshire Chances of Winning: 53%

Durham vs Yorkshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Durham has received a strong start to the new season, as the team has now gone undefeated in its first two games. Now with the next game being against Yorkshire, it will be slightly challenging for them to secure a win in this game. However, their past record against Durham has been favourable, which could help the team to come out victorious. They have batters such as Ollie Robinson, who has scored 67 runs off 34 balls in 2 innings, and Colin Ackermann, who has scored 46 runs in 39 balls in 2 innings. Matthew Potts now holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19.25.

On the other hand, Yorkshire will be looking at this game as an opportunity to grab a hat-trick of wins in this tournament. Their start of the tournament has been similar to Durham, with the team being undefeated for its first two games. In the next match against Durham, Yorkshire will be relying on its winning streak. They have batsmen such as Andrew Tye, who has scored 32 runs off 13 balls in two matches, and Moeen Ali, who has scored 57 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 146.15. Dom Bess holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 13.50.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Durham vs Yorkshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Durham and Yorkshire will be played at the County Ground in Derby, which means it will be a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted 11 T20Is, out of which 6 were won by the team batting first and the remaining 5 were won by the chasing team. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 136, but it falls down to 116 in the second innings. Therefore, the toss-winning team in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The clash between Durham and Yorkshire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 61% Humidity 11° - 23° C 14 kmph

Partly Sunny 61% Humidity 11° - 23° C 14 kmph

Durham and Yorkshire Player List

Team Form

Durham Team Form

Durham has maintained an impressive form lately in the T20 Blast. Over its last five games, the team has managed to secure three wins and lost just one, as they aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Ben Raine, who took 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 16.33, and Graham Clark, who has scored 83 runs in 2 innings at an average of 41.50.

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire are currently going through a winning streak in the shortest format of the game. The team has been able to grab three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they aim to continue the streak in the next. They have players such as Andrew Tye, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 45.50, and James Wharton, who has scored 60 runs in 2 innings at an average of 30.

Durham vs Yorkshire T20 County Ground, null Durham Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.95 Bet Now! Yorkshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now!

Durham vs Yorkshire Top Batters

Alex Lees has dominated with the bat for Durham in the current season. He has been able to score 99 runs in 2 innings at an average of 49.50 and a strike rate of 183.33.

Jonny Bairstow brings down his experience pretty well for Yorkshire in this tournament. He has been able to score 91 runs off 56 balls in 2 innings with a high score of 83.

Durham vs Yorkshire Top Bowlers

Callum Parkinson continues to strike well with the ball for Durham. In the two games, he has managed to take 5 wickets for the team at an average of 13.80.

Jafer Chohan has been a key bowler for Yorkshire in the two games. Still, he has only managed to take 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19.33 and an economy of 7.25.