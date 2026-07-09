Warwickshire vs Glamorgan T20 Blast Match Prediction WAR 56 % Chance of Winning GLA 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Central & West Group is set for another intense rematch in the T20 Blast, as it will be Warwickshire going against Glamorgan. This match will be played on 10 July at 11:30 PM IST at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Warwickshire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Gloucestershire by 30 runs. On the other hand, Glamorgan is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Northamptonshire by 53 runs. Which one of these two teams could improve its standings?

Who will win? Warwickshire Glamorgan Vote 0 votes

Facts: Warwickshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Glamorgan.

Beau Webster, from Warwickshire, has scored 552 runs in 10 innings at an average of 55.20.

Nathan McAndrew, from Glamorgan, has taken 14 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 22.35.

Warwickshire vs Glamorgan Chances of Winning

Warwickshire will enter the next game against Glamorgan with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Glamorgan in recent games, and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Beau Webster, who has scored 552 runs in 10 innings at an average of 55.20, and Usman Tariq, who holds 14 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 16.42. On the other hand, Glamorgan will be keen to regain its winning momentum. For this, the team will be relying on its player performances to come out victorious. They have players such as Kiran Carlson, who has scored 322 runs in 10 innings at an average of 32.20, and Nathan McAndrew, who holds 14 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 22.35.

Warwickshire Chances of Winning: 56%

Glamorgan Chances of Winning: 44%

Warwickshire vs Glamorgan Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Warwickshire has finally started to deliver as the tournament comes to an end. The team has now secured four wins and six losses in the ten games it has played, as it now aims to secure yet another win. In the next game against Glamorgan, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, and have also been strong against them in previous games. They have batsmen such as Sam Hain, who has scored 240 runs in 8 innings at an average of 40, and Zen Malik, who has scored 200 runs in 7 innings at an average of 28.57. Richard Gleeson has taken 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 25.12.

On the other hand, Glamorgan has shown mixed performances in this season. The team has played 10 games this season, out of which they have won five and lost the remaining five. With the upcoming match against Warwickshire, they will be keen to regain their winning momentum and rank up in the standings. They have batsmen such as Sean Dickson, who has scored 259 runs in 10 innings at an average of 37, and Will Smale, who has scored 230 runs in 10 innings at an average of 23. Mason Crane has taken 12 wickets for the team in 8 innings at an average of 18.91.

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Warwickshire vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction

The match between Warwickshire and Glamorgan will be played at Edgbaston, which gives home-ground advantage to Warwickshire. This venue has hosted a total of 32 T20Is, out of which 19 have been won by the team batting first, and 12 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 147, but it falls to 126 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Warwickshire and Glamorgan won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Mostly Sunny 43% Humidity 17° - 32° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Sunny 43% Humidity 17° - 32° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Warwickshire and Glamorgan Player List

Team Form

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire has regained its winning momentum right before this game. The team is now having four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Jordan Thompson, who holds 9 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 33.55, and Rob Yates, who has scored 217 runs in 10 innings at an average of 21.70.

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan has not been able to do well in the tournament lately. The team holds three wins and two consecutive losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Dan Douthwaite, who holds 10 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 29.90, and Asa Tribe, who has scored 134 runs in 5 innings at an average of 33.50.

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Warwickshire vs Glamorgan Top Batters

Sam Hain is the highest run-scorer for Warwickshire in this season. He has managed to score 552 runs for the team in 10 innings at an average of 55.20.

Kiran Carlson is the highest run-scorer for Glamorgan in this season. He has been able to score 322 runs for the team in 10 innings at an average of 32.20.

Warwickshire vs Glamorgan Top Bowlers

Usman Tariq is the leading wicket-taker for Warwickshire in this season. He has managed to take 14 wickets for the team in 10 innings at an average of 16.42.

Nathan McAndrew is the leading wicket-taker for Glamorgan this season. He has been able to take 14 wickets for the team in just 8 innings at an average of 22.35.