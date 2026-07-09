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Lancashire vs Yorkshire T20 Blast Match Prediction

LAN

51%

Chance of Winning

YOR

49%

Parimatch

1.81
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T20

Old Trafford

The battle for the top spot in the North Group intensifies in the T20 Blast, as it will be Lancashire going against Yorkshire. This match will be played on 10 July at 11:30 PM IST at Old Trafford in Manchester. Lancashire is heading to this game after having its previous match against Derbyshire end in a draw. On the other hand, Yorkshire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Leicestershire by 41 runs. Which one of these two teams will get closer to the top spot?

Who will win?

0 votes

Facts:

  • Yorkshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Lancashire, and lost just one.
  • Liam Livingstone, from Lancashire, has scored 379 runs in 8 innings at an average of 54.14.
  • Hasan Ali, from Yorkshire, has taken 22 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 11.18.

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Lancashire vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

Lancashire will enter the upcoming match against Yorkshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has the home-ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Liam Livingstone, who has scored 379 runs in 8 innings at an average of 54.14, and Tom Hartley, who holds 11 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 21.27. On the other hand, Yorkshire will be keen to continue its winning momentum. The team has been strong against Lancashire in recent games, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Jonny Bairstow, who has scored 349 runs in 10 innings at an average of 38.77, and Hasan Ali, who holds 22 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 11.18.

  • Lancashire Chances of Winning: 51%
  • Yorkshire Chances of Winning: 49%

Lancashire vs Yorkshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Lancashire has shown mixed performances in the current edition of the T20 Blast. The team holds 4 wins and 5 losses in 10 games it has played, as it now aims to rank up in the standings. In the upcoming match against Yorkshire, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to secure a win. They have batsmen such as Ben McDermott, who has scored 199 runs in 10 innings at an average of 22.11, and Keaton Jennings, who has scored 177 runs in 10 innings at an average of 19.66. Liam Livingstone has also managed to take 11 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 21.09.

On the other hand, Yorkshire has been one of the best performing teams in the North Group. Holding 6 wins and 3 losses in 10 games it has played, Yorkshire is now looking for ways to rank up to the top of the table. With the next game being against Lancashire, it comes as an advantage as their record over them has been strong. They have batsmen such as Adam Lyth, who has scored 332 runs in 10 innings at an average of 36.88, and William Luxton, who has scored 194 runs in 10 innings at an average of 19.40. Andrew Tye has managed to take 17 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 19.

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Lancashire vs Yorkshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Lancashire and Yorkshire will be played at Old Trafford, which gives the home-ground advantage to Lancashire. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 7 have been won by the team batting first, and 11 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 162, but it falls to 134 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game would choose to field first.

Weather Report

The match between Lancashire and Yorkshire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Partly Sunny
50% Humidity
17° - 31° C Temperature
10 kmph Wind Speed
Partly Sunny
50% Humidity
17° - 31° C Temperature
10 kmph Wind Speed

Lancashire and Yorkshire Player List

Playing

LAN
LAN
YOR
YOR
First TeamSecond Team
Lyth Adam

batsman

Bairstow Jonny

wicket keeper

Livingstone Liam

all rounder

Hurst Matthew

wicket keeper

Root Joe

batsman

Khan Shadab

all rounder

Ali Moeen

all rounder

McDermott Ben

wicket keeper

Moores Joe

no information yet

Ali Hasan

bowler

Chohan Jafer

all rounder

Team Form

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire has been able to deliver some fine performances lately this season. The team holds three consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as James Anderson, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 15.16, and Joseph Moores, who has scored 154 runs in 10 innings at an average of 19.25.

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire has been on a winning streak in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue its winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Jafer Chohan, who holds 14 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 16.92, and Matthew Revis, who has scored 180 runs in 9 innings at an average of 25.71.

Lancashire vs Yorkshire

T20

Old Trafford, null

Icon

Lancashire

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1.81
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Yorkshire

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.85

Lancashire vs Yorkshire Top Batters

Liam Livingstone is the highest run-scorer for Lancashire in this tournament. He has managed to score 379 runs for the team in 8 innings at an average of 54.14.

Jonny Bairstow is leading the run-scoring charts for Yorkshire in this tournament. He has been able to score 349 runs in 10 innings at an average of 38.77.

Lancashire vs Yorkshire Top Bowlers

Liam Livingstone is also the leading wicket-taker for Lancashire this season. He has managed to grab 11 wickets for the team in 8 innings at an average of 21.09.

Hasan Ali has been the star with the ball for Yorkshire in this tournament. He has managed to take 22 wickets for the team in just 9 innings at an average of 11.18.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Lancashire will win. Lancashire takes the home-ground advantage in the next game against Yorkshire.
Compare Odds:Yorkshire to Win - 1.85
Lancashire to Win - 1.81
Best Bet
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