Somerset vs Northamptonshire T20 Blast 2026 Mtch Prediction
SOM
52%
Chance of Winning
NOR
48%
Parimatch
T20
The Cooper Associates County Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Somerset has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Northamptonshire, and lost the other two.
- James Sales, from Northamptonshire, has taken 20 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 15.80.
- James Rew, from Somerset, has scored 374 runs in 8 innings at an average of 62.33.
Somerset vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning
Somerset will enter the next game against Northamptonshire with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, and has also been strong against Northamptonshire, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as James Rew, who has scored 374 runs in 8 innings at an average of 62.33, and Daniel Sams, who holds 12 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 25.50. On the other hand, Northamptonshire will be eager to continue its winning momentum. The team will be relying on its player performances, which might help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Chris Lynn, who has scored 437 runs in 8 innings at an average of 62.42, and James Sales, who holds 20 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 15.80.
- Somerset Chances of Winning: 52%
- Northamptonshire Chances of Winning: 48%
Somerset vs Northamptonshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Somerset has shown mixed performances in the current edition of the T20 Blast. The team has played 10 matches in this season, out of which they have managed to win 5 and lose the remaining 5. With the upcoming match against Northamptonshire, they will take the home-ground advantage, and have also been strong over them, which might help them to grab another win. They have batsmen such as Will Smeed, who has scored 226 runs in 6 innings at an average of 37.66, and Thomas Rew, who has scored 162 runs in 10 innings at an average of 16.20. Jake Ball has taken 10 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 27.40.
On the other hand, Northamptonshire still stands tall as the best performer in the North Group. The team has played 10 matches in this season, out of which it has managed to win 9 of them and lose just one. But it should be noted that their only loss also came against Somerset, whom they are facing in the next game. They have batsmen such as David Willey, who has scored 317 runs in 10 innings at an average of 35.22, and Ricardo Vasconcelos, who has scored 269 runs in 10 innings at an average of 26.90. Calvin Harrison has managed to take 18 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 13.44.
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Somerset vs Northamptonshire Match Toss Prediction
The match between Somerset and Northamptonshire will be played at The Cooper Associates County Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Somerset. This venue has hosted a total of 24 T20Is, out of which 13 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 11 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 148, but it falls to 119 in the second innings. Looking at the same, the team winning the toss is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Somerset and Northamptonshire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Somerset and Northamptonshire Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Smeed Will
batsman
Lynn Chris
batsman
Rew Thomas
no information yet
Vasconcelos Ricardo
wicket keeper
Rew James
wicket keeper
McSweeney Nathan
all rounder
Kohler-Cadmore Tom
batsman
Willey David
all rounder
Gregory Lewis
all rounder
Zaib Saif
all rounder
Thomas Joshua F
all rounder
James Kimber Louis Philip
wicket keeper
Sams Daniel
all rounder
McManus Lewis
wicket keeper
Overton Craig
bowler
Miller Angus H
all rounder
Goldsworthy Lewis
all rounder
Sales James
batsman
Meredith Riley
bowler
Scrimshaw George
bowler
Ball Jake
bowler
Sanderson Ben
bowler
Team Form
Somerset Team Form
Somerset has been on a winning streak in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Joshua Thomas, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 6, and Craig Overton, who has scored 89 runs in 6 innings at an average of 29.66.
Northamptonshire Team Form
Northamptonshire has been on a strong run in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five matches, as it aims to continue the same momentum. They have players such as Ben Sanderson, who holds 10 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 26.60, and Nathan McSweeney, who has scored 225 runs in 9 innings at an average of 32.14.
Somerset vs Northamptonshire
T20
The Cooper Associates County Ground, null
Somerset
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Northamptonshire
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Somerset vs Northamptonshire Top Batters
James Rew is the highest run-scorer for Somerset in this tournament. He has managed to score 374 runs for the team in just 8 innings at an average of 62.33.
Chris Lynn is the highest run-scorer for Northamptonshire in this tournament. He has managed to score 437 runs in 8 innings at an average of 62.42.
Somerset vs Northamptonshire Top Bowlers
Daniel Sams is the leading wicket-taker for Somerset in this tournament. He has managed to take 12 wickets for the team in 10 innings at an average of 25.50.
James Sales is the leading wicket-taker for Northamptonshire this season. He has managed to take 20 wickets for the team in 10 innings at an average of 15.80.
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