Somerset vs Northamptonshire T20 Blast 2026 Mtch Prediction SOM 52 % Chance of Winning NOR 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Central and West Group is set for another intense rematch in the T20 Blast, as Somerset goes against the table-toppers Northamptonshire. This match will be played on 10 July at 11:00 PM IST at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. Somerset is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Derbyshire by 27 runs. On the other hand, Northamptonshire is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Glamorgan by 53 runs. Can Northamptonshire take revenge for its previous loss?

Who will win? Somerset Northamptonshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Somerset has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Northamptonshire, and lost the other two.

James Sales, from Northamptonshire, has taken 20 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 15.80.

James Rew, from Somerset, has scored 374 runs in 8 innings at an average of 62.33.

Somerset vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Somerset will enter the next game against Northamptonshire with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, and has also been strong against Northamptonshire, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as James Rew, who has scored 374 runs in 8 innings at an average of 62.33, and Daniel Sams, who holds 12 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 25.50. On the other hand, Northamptonshire will be eager to continue its winning momentum. The team will be relying on its player performances, which might help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Chris Lynn, who has scored 437 runs in 8 innings at an average of 62.42, and James Sales, who holds 20 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 15.80.

Somerset Chances of Winning: 52%

Northamptonshire Chances of Winning: 48%

Somerset vs Northamptonshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Somerset has shown mixed performances in the current edition of the T20 Blast. The team has played 10 matches in this season, out of which they have managed to win 5 and lose the remaining 5. With the upcoming match against Northamptonshire, they will take the home-ground advantage, and have also been strong over them, which might help them to grab another win. They have batsmen such as Will Smeed, who has scored 226 runs in 6 innings at an average of 37.66, and Thomas Rew, who has scored 162 runs in 10 innings at an average of 16.20. Jake Ball has taken 10 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 27.40.

On the other hand, Northamptonshire still stands tall as the best performer in the North Group. The team has played 10 matches in this season, out of which it has managed to win 9 of them and lose just one. But it should be noted that their only loss also came against Somerset, whom they are facing in the next game. They have batsmen such as David Willey, who has scored 317 runs in 10 innings at an average of 35.22, and Ricardo Vasconcelos, who has scored 269 runs in 10 innings at an average of 26.90. Calvin Harrison has managed to take 18 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 13.44.

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Somerset vs Northamptonshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Somerset and Northamptonshire will be played at The Cooper Associates County Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Somerset. This venue has hosted a total of 24 T20Is, out of which 13 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 11 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 148, but it falls to 119 in the second innings. Looking at the same, the team winning the toss is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Somerset and Northamptonshire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 47% 17° - 32° C 11 kmph

Sunny 47% 17° - 32° C 11 kmph

Somerset and Northamptonshire Player List

Team Form

Somerset Team Form

Somerset has been on a winning streak in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Joshua Thomas, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 6, and Craig Overton, who has scored 89 runs in 6 innings at an average of 29.66.

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire has been on a strong run in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five matches, as it aims to continue the same momentum. They have players such as Ben Sanderson, who holds 10 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 26.60, and Nathan McSweeney, who has scored 225 runs in 9 innings at an average of 32.14.

Somerset vs Northamptonshire T20 The Cooper Associates County Ground, null Somerset Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Northamptonshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now!

Somerset vs Northamptonshire Top Batters

James Rew is the highest run-scorer for Somerset in this tournament. He has managed to score 374 runs for the team in just 8 innings at an average of 62.33.

Chris Lynn is the highest run-scorer for Northamptonshire in this tournament. He has managed to score 437 runs in 8 innings at an average of 62.42.

Somerset vs Northamptonshire Top Bowlers

Daniel Sams is the leading wicket-taker for Somerset in this tournament. He has managed to take 12 wickets for the team in 10 innings at an average of 25.50.

James Sales is the leading wicket-taker for Northamptonshire this season. He has managed to take 20 wickets for the team in 10 innings at an average of 15.80.