Essex vs Hampshire T20 Blast Match Prediction ESS 47 % Chance of Winning HAM 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Another rematch in the T20 Blast has kept the cricket fans excited, as it will be the clash between Essex and Hampshire. This match will be played on 10 July at 11:30 PM IST at County Ground in Chelmsford. Essex is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Middlesex by 4 wickets. On the other hand, Hampshire is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Middlesex by 5 wickets. Which one of these two teams could regain its winning momentum?

Who will win? Essex Hampshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Hampshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Essex, and lost the remaining two.

Paul Walter, from Essex, has scored 299 runs in 10 innings at an average of 33.22.

Scott Currie, from Hampshire, has taken 18 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 14.44.

Essex vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

Hampshire will enter the next game against Essex with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong over them in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Scott Currie, who holds 18 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 14.44, and Joe Weatherley, who has scored 315 runs in 10 innings at an average of 39.37. On the other hand, Essex will be eager to secure a win in this game. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to secure a win over Hampshire. They have players such as Paul Walter, who has scored 299 runs in 10 innings at an average of 33.22, and Charlie Bennett, who holds 12 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 20.83.

Essex Chances of Winning: 47%

Hampshire Chances of Winning: 53%

Essex vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Essex has given mixed performances in the current edition of T20 Blast. The team has played 10 games, out of which it has won 5 and lost the remaining 5. In the upcoming match against Hampshire, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which might help them to secure a win and rank up in the standings. They have batsmen such as Simon Harmer, who has scored 185 runs in 8 innings at an average of 92.50, and Charlie Allison, who has scored 279 runs in 8 innings at an average of 46.50. Zaman Akhter has managed to take 11 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 25.

On the other hand, Hampshire still remains one of the top performing teams in this season. The team has managed to secure 7 wins and just 3 losses in 10 games, as it now aims to secure another win. With the next game being against Essex, it is an opportunity for them, as their record over Essex has been strong. They have batsmen such as Tristan Stubbs, who has scored 276 runs in 8 innings at an average of 55.20, and James Vince, who has scored 300 runs in 9 innings at an average of 33.33. Chris Wood has taken 17 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 18.88.

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Essex vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Essex and Hampshire will be played at County Ground in Chelmsford, which gives the home-ground advantage to Essex. This venue has hosted a total of 14 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 8 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 140, but it falls to 123 in the second innings. The team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Essex and Hampshire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Mostly Cloudy 54% Humidity 16° - 28° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 54% Humidity 16° - 28° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Essex and Hampshire Player List

Team Form

Essex Team Form

Essex has not been able to do well in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds just two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Shane Snater, who has taken 11 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 29.72, and Michael Pepper, who has scored 250 runs in 10 innings at an average of 25.

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire has shown some strong performances in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds three wins and just two losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Sonny Baker, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 18, and Hilton Cartwright, who has scored 195 runs in 10 innings at an average of 48.75.

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Essex vs Hampshire Top Batters

Paul Walter is holding his place as the highest run-scorer for Essex. He has managed to score 299 runs for the team in 10 innings at an average of 33.22.

Joe Weatherley is the highest run-scorer for Hampshire in this season. He has managed to score 315 runs for the team in 10 innings at an average of 39.37.

Essex vs Hampshire Top Bowlers

Charlie Bennett is the leading wicket-taker for Essex in this tournament. He has managed to take 12 wickets for the team in 8 innings at an average of 20.83.

Scott Currie is the leading wicket-taker for Hampshire in this tournament. He has managed to take 18 wickets for the team in 10 innings at an average of 14.44.