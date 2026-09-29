Match details Jammu And Kashmir vs Rest of India First class Irani Cup 01.10.2026

First class

JAK
JAK
RES
RES

Match Info

Match:Irani Cup 2026
Date:Thursday, October 01, 2026 - Monday, October 05, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, October 01, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Jammu And Kashmir Squad

PlayersDogra Paras, Hassan Yawer, Iqbal Qamran, Khajuria Shubham, Lotra Sahil, Malik Umran, Mushtaq Abid, Muzaffar Nasir Lone, Nazir Mir Umar, Pundir Shubham, Samad Abdul, Sharma Rydham, Sharma Vanshaj, Singh Kawalpreet, Wadhawan Kanhaiya
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Rest of India Squad

PlayersChoudhary Mukesh, Deep Akash, Doseja Ayush, Gharami Sudip Kumar, Jain Saransh, Juyal Aryan, Khan Sarfaraz, Kumar Mukesh, Mohan Shikhar, Pandey Aryan Anand, Pant Rishabh, Roy Anukul, sangwan Sanat, Sankaran Smaran Ravichandran, Suthar Manav
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Venue Guide

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