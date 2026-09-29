Match details Jammu And Kashmir vs Rest of India First class Irani Cup 01.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Irani Cup 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, October 01, 2026 - Monday, October 05, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, October 01, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Jammu And Kashmir Squad
|Players
|Dogra Paras, Hassan Yawer, Iqbal Qamran, Khajuria Shubham, Lotra Sahil, Malik Umran, Mushtaq Abid, Muzaffar Nasir Lone, Nazir Mir Umar, Pundir Shubham, Samad Abdul, Sharma Rydham, Sharma Vanshaj, Singh Kawalpreet, Wadhawan Kanhaiya
|Bench
|no information yet
Rest of India Squad
|Players
|Choudhary Mukesh, Deep Akash, Doseja Ayush, Gharami Sudip Kumar, Jain Saransh, Juyal Aryan, Khan Sarfaraz, Kumar Mukesh, Mohan Shikhar, Pandey Aryan Anand, Pant Rishabh, Roy Anukul, sangwan Sanat, Sankaran Smaran Ravichandran, Suthar Manav
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet