Match details Otago Volts vs Wellington Firebirds First class Plunket Shield 26.11.2026

First class

Dunedin

OVO
OVO
WFI
WFI

Match Info

Match:Plunket Shield 26/27
Date:Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - Sunday, March 28, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, November 26, 2026 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:University of Otago Oval, Dunedin, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Otago Volts Squad

PlayersBacon Matthew Boyce, Chu Max, Cumming Jacob Mark, Duffy Jacob, Foxcroft Dean, Georgeson Luke, Gibson Jacob Michael, Hazeldine Andrew Thomas Edward, Johnson Llewellyn Cullen, Lockrose Ben, McKay Jarrod, Muller Travis, Parkes Thorn Kiwa, Phillips Dale, Phillips Glenn, Rutherford Hamish, Todd Jamal
Benchno information yet

Wellington Firebirds Squad

PlayersAbbas Muhammad, Blundell Tom, Bracewell Michael, Conway Devon, Greenwood Nick, Hartshorn James William, Johnson Troy Manning, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, McLachlan Callum, McPeake Iain Geoffrey, Milne Adam, Ravindra Rachin, Robinson Tim, Sears Ben, Severin Gareth, Smith Nathan, Snedden Michael Warwick, Tashkoff Jesse, van Beek Logan, Younghusband Peter Francis
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumUniversity of Otago Oval
CityDunedin
Capacity4500
EndsSouthern End
Hosts toNorthern End

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