Match details Ll Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu First class Ranji Trophy 02.11.2026

First class

CHA
CHA
TAN
TAN

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, November 02, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Ll Chandigarh Squad

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Tamil Nadu Squad

PlayersAchyuth CV, Ambrish RS, Chandrasekar DT, G Ajitesh, Hemchudeshan Jeganathan, Indrajith Baba, Jagadeesan Narayan, Khan Shahrukh, Khumar R Vimal, Nag H Trilok, Paul Pradosh Ranjan, Sachin B, Siddarth Andre, Singh Gurjapneet, SR Athish, Vidyuth P, Warrier Sandeep
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Venue Guide

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