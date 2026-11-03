Match details Chhattisgarh vs Tripura First class Ranji Trophy 01.02.2027

First class

CHH
CHH
TRI
TRI

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, February 01, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Chhattisgarh Squad

PlayersAditya Singh Dev, Bareth Vasudev, Dehari Rudra Pratap, Desai Sanjeet, Hurkat Sanidhya, Jadeja Dharmendrasinh, Khare Amandeep Narayan, Majumdar Sourabh Jeevan Krishna, Mandal Ajay Jadav, Pandey Ayush Shashi Kanth, Pradhan Rahul, Singh Ashutosh, Sohail Mohammad, Tiwari Vikalp, Tiwary Anuj, Verma Mayank, Warrier Sandeep, Yadav Jayant, Yadav Prateek Mahesh
Benchno information yet

Tripura Squad

PlayersAli Amit, Barman Arindam, Das Bikramkumar, Debnath Bikramjit, Dey Babul Badal, Dey Rajat, Murasingh Manisankar, Paul Sridam, Roy Hrituraj, Sarkar Abhijit, Sarkar Ajay, Sarkar Sandip Samir, Sarkar Sentu, Singh Mandeep, Singh Swapnil, Sinha Arkaprabha, Sultan Pravez, Sutradhar Subham, Thareja Lakshay, Vihari Hanuma
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet