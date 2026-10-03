Match details Goa vs Bihar First class Ranji Trophy 02.11.2026

First class

GOA
GOA
BIH
BIH

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, November 02, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
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Goa Squad

PlayersBakhale Kashyap, Dubhashi Samar Shravan, Gadekar Ishaan Prasad, Gaonkar Deepraj Devdas, Harikant Rajashekhar Surendra, Kasvankar Yash, Khutkar Manthan, Koushik V, Parab Heramb, Prabhudessai Suyash, Prabhudessai Vijesh Mahesh, Redkar Mohit Sandeep, Singh Vikash Kanwar, Tejrana Abhinav, Tendulkar Arjun Sachin, Wagha Misal Darshan, Yadav Lalit
Benchno information yet

Bihar Squad

PlayersAlam Khalid, Dubey Bhaskar, Gani Sakibul, Hussain Sakib, Kashyap Suraj Kumar, Khan Nawaz, Kishor Arnav, Kumar Sachin, Kumar Suman, Loharuka Ayush, Rajnish Kumar, Roy Shubham, Saurabh Bipin, Singh Himanshu, Singh Piyush Kumar, Singh Raghuvendra Pratap, Suryavanshi Vaibhav, Vachaspati -, Yadav Amod Kamal
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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