Match details Karnataka vs Punjab First class Ranji Trophy 01.02.2027

First class

KAR
KAR
PUN
PUN

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, February 01, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Karnataka Squad

PlayersAgarwal Mayank, Bhatkal Rithesh, Gopal Shreyas, Kaverappa Vidwath, Krishna Kruthik, Krishna Prasidh, KV Aneesh, L Manvanth Kumar, LR Kumar, Nair Karun, Narendra Aneeshwar Gautam, Patil Rohan, Prakash Bajaj Madhav, Rahul KL, Sankaran Smaran Ravichandran, Shetty Abhilash, Shetty Shikhar, Shrijith KL, Vyshak Vijaykumar
Benchno information yet

Punjab Squad

PlayersArora Salil, Bajwa Sukhdeep, Brar Gurnoor, Brar Harpreet, Chahal Emanjot Singh, Chaudhary Anshul, Gill Shubman, Malhotra Anmol, Malhotra Vihaan, Pal Dhawan Sahaj Davinder, Saharan Uday, Sidhu Jashanpreet Singh, Singh Gursimran, Singh Harnoor, Singh Prabhsimran, Singh Ramandeep, Singh Sanvir, Tandon Harjas Singh, Yadav Umesh
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet