Match details Saurashtra vs Jharkhand List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 14.12.2026

List a

SAU
SAU
JHA
JHA

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, December 14, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
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Saurashtra Squad

PlayersAhir Ruchit, Bhut Parth, Chudasama Yuvraj, Desai Harvik, Dodiya Yurajsinh, Fuletra Krains, Gajjar Sammar, Gohel Tarang H, Gohil Jay, Jackson Sheldon, Jadeja Aditya, Jadeja Vishvaraj, Jani Chirag, Kanbi Hiten, Karamta Devang D, Karia Pranav, Kotak Hetvik, Mankad Prerak, Panwar Ankur, Pujara Cheteshwar, Rana Parshwaraj, Unadkat Jaydev, Vasavada Arpit, Vora Navneet
Benchno information yet

Jharkhand Squad

PlayersArun Singh Vikash, Kishan Ishan, Kumar Amit, Kushagra Kumar, Manishi, Minz Robin, Mishra Sushant, Mohan Shikhar, Pankaj Kumar, Quraishi Md Kounain, Roy Anukul, Sharma Bal Krishna, Sharma Shubh, Shekhar Saurabh, Singh Rajandeep, Singh Sarabdeep, Singh Shubham, Singh Utkarsh, Singh Virat
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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