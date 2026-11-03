Match details Saurashtra vs Services List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 19.12.2026

List a

SAU
SAU
SER
SER

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, December 19, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Saurashtra Squad

PlayersAhir Ruchit, Bhut Parth, Chudasama Yuvraj, Desai Harvik, Dodiya Yurajsinh, Fuletra Krains, Gajjar Sammar, Gohel Tarang H, Gohil Jay, Jackson Sheldon, Jadeja Aditya, Jadeja Vishvaraj, Jani Chirag, Kanbi Hiten, Karamta Devang D, Karia Pranav, Kotak Hetvik, Mankad Prerak, Panwar Ankur, Pujara Cheteshwar, Rana Parshwaraj, Unadkat Jaydev, Vasavada Arpit, Vora Navneet
Benchno information yet

Services Squad

PlayersAhlawat Mohit, Ali Irfan, Bahadur Raj, Chauhan Ravi, Dahiya Sagar, Hathwala Vikas, Jangra Mohit, Narang Pulkit, Paliwal Rajat, Poonia Poonam, Sharma Arjun, Sharma Nakul, Shukla Amit Kumar, Singh Harjit, Tanwar Nitin, Vardhan Harsh, Yadav Nitin
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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