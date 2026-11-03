Match details Uttar Pradesh vs Kerala List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 16.12.2026

List a

UTP
UTP
KER
KER

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, December 16, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Uttar Pradesh Squad

PlayersAnsari Zeeshan, Chaudhary Karan, Chaudhary Vaibhav, Garg Priyam K, Goswami Abhishek, Jurel Dhruv, Juyal Aryan, Nigam Vipraj, Panwar Vineet, Rizvi Sameer, Sharma Rituraj, Singh Adarsh, Singh Rinku, Tyagi Kartik, Tyagi Kunal, Veer Prashant, Yadav Aaradhya, Yadav Kartik
Benchno information yet

Kerala Squad

PlayersAparajith Baba, Asif KM, Azharuddeen Mohammed, Imran Ahammed Suharaji, Kunnummal Rohan, M Sharafuddeen N, Nair Abhishek J, Nair Abhishek Pratap, Narayanan Biju, Nidheesh MD, Nizar Salman, Parveen Abhijth, Prasad Krishna, Puthur Vignesh, Samson Sanju, Scaria Akhil, Tom Eden Apple, Vinod Vishnu
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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