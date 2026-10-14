Match details Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes T20 Big Bash League 12.01.2027

T20

Adelaide

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Match Info

Match:Big Bash League 26/27
Date:Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, January 12, 2027 08:15 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Adelaide Strikers Squad

PlayersAli Hasan, Boyce Cameron, Buckingham Jordan, Carey Alex, Kelly Thomas, Nielsen Harry, Overton Jamie, Pope Lloyd, Ross Alex, Sangha Jason, Short Matt, Thornton Henry, Wadia Jerssis, Wood Luke
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Hobart Hurricanes Squad

PlayersAhmed Rehan, Carlisle Iain, Chaudhary Nikhil, Ellis Nathan, Hossain Rishad, Jordan Chris, McDermott Ben, Meredith Riley, Owen Mitchell J, Wade Matthew, Weatherald Jake, Webster Beau, Wright Mac
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumAdelaide Oval
CityAdelaide
Capacity53584
EndsCity End
Hosts toCathedral End

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