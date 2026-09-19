Match details Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers T20 Big Bash League 18.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Big Bash League 26/27
|Date:
|Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, December 18, 2026 08:15 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, Australia
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Melbourne Stars Squad
|Players
|Boland Scott, Cartwright Hilton, Clarke Joe, Curran Tom, Hatcher Liam, Maxwell Glenn, McKenzie Hamish, Rauf Haris, Rogers Thomas, Siddle Peter, Steketee Mark, Stoinis Marcus, Swepson Mitch
|Bench
|no information yet
Adelaide Strikers Squad
|Players
|Ali Hasan, Boyce Cameron, Buckingham Jordan, Carey Alex, Kelly Thomas, Nielsen Harry, Overton Jamie, Pope Lloyd, Ross Alex, Sangha Jason, Short Matt, Thornton Henry, Wadia Jerssis, Wood Luke
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)
|City
|Melbourne
|Capacity
|100024
|Ends
|Members End
|Hosts to
|Great Southern Stand End
Match has not started yet