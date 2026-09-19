Match details Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers T20 Big Bash League 18.12.2026

T20

Melbourne

MST
MST
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Match Info

Match:Big Bash League 26/27
Date:Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, December 18, 2026 08:15 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, Australia
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Melbourne Stars Squad

PlayersBoland Scott, Cartwright Hilton, Clarke Joe, Curran Tom, Hatcher Liam, Maxwell Glenn, McKenzie Hamish, Rauf Haris, Rogers Thomas, Siddle Peter, Steketee Mark, Stoinis Marcus, Swepson Mitch
Benchno information yet

Adelaide Strikers Squad

PlayersAli Hasan, Boyce Cameron, Buckingham Jordan, Carey Alex, Kelly Thomas, Nielsen Harry, Overton Jamie, Pope Lloyd, Ross Alex, Sangha Jason, Short Matt, Thornton Henry, Wadia Jerssis, Wood Luke
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumMelbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)
CityMelbourne
Capacity100024
EndsMembers End
Hosts toGreat Southern Stand End

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