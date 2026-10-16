Match details Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes T20 Big Bash League 14.01.2027

T20

Melbourne

MST
MST
HHU
HHU

Match Info

Match:Big Bash League 26/27
Date:Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, January 14, 2027 08:15 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, Australia
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Melbourne Stars Squad

PlayersBoland Scott, Cartwright Hilton, Clarke Joe, Curran Tom, Hatcher Liam, Maxwell Glenn, McKenzie Hamish, Rauf Haris, Rogers Thomas, Siddle Peter, Steketee Mark, Stoinis Marcus, Swepson Mitch
Benchno information yet

Hobart Hurricanes Squad

PlayersAhmed Rehan, Carlisle Iain, Chaudhary Nikhil, Ellis Nathan, Hossain Rishad, Jordan Chris, McDermott Ben, Meredith Riley, Owen Mitchell J, Wade Matthew, Weatherald Jake, Webster Beau, Wright Mac
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumMelbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)
CityMelbourne
Capacity100024
EndsMembers End
Hosts toGreat Southern Stand End

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