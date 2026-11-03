Match details Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds T20 Super Smash 27.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Super Smash 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, December 27, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, December 27, 2026 02:45 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|McLean Park, Napier, New Zealand
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Central Stags Squad
|Players
|Bracewell Doug, Bruce Tom, Clark William, Clarkson Josh, Cleaver Dane, Field Joey, Findlay Toby Aitken, Foxcroft Dean, Heaphy Curtis, Lennox Jayden, Patel Ajaz, Randell Brett, Schaw Angus, Schmulian Bradley, Tickner Blair, Toole Raymond, Young Will
|Bench
|no information yet
Wellington Firebirds Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|McLean Park
|City
|Napier
|Capacity
|19700
|Ends
|Centennial Stand End
|Hosts to
|Embankment End
Match has not started yet