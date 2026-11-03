Match details Wellington Firebirds vs Central Stags T20 Super Smash 07.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Super Smash 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, December 27, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, January 07, 2027 03:15 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Wellington Firebirds Squad
Central Stags Squad
|Players
|Bracewell Doug, Bruce Tom, Clark William, Clarkson Josh, Cleaver Dane, Field Joey, Findlay Toby Aitken, Foxcroft Dean, Heaphy Curtis, Lennox Jayden, Patel Ajaz, Randell Brett, Schaw Angus, Schmulian Bradley, Tickner Blair, Toole Raymond, Young Will
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Basin Reserve
|City
|Wellington
|Capacity
|13000
|Ends
|Vance Stand End
|Hosts to
|Scoreboard End
Match has not started yet