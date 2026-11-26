Match details Baroda vs Keralam T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 02.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, November 14, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, December 02, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Baroda Squad
|Players
|Abhale Jay, Bharward Anant, Desai Harsh, Gandhi Chintal, Kakade Kartik, Meriwala Lukman, Pandya Krunal, Pania Bhanu, Passi Amit, Patel Dhruv, Pithiya Mahesh, Rathva Ninad, Sharma Shivalik, Sheth Atit, Singh Abhimanyu, Singh Jyotsnil, Solanki Vishnu, Sopariya Soyeb
|Bench
|no information yet
Keralam Squad
|Players
|Ajnas M, Asif KM, Azharuddeen Mohammed, Baby Sachin, Basith Abdul, Gopal Shreyas, Joseph Sijomon, Kumar Vinod, Kunnummal Rohan, Manukrishnan Unnikrishnan, Midhun Pathirikattu Krishnan, Nayanar Varun, Nizar Salman, Samson Sanju, Saxena Jalaj, Thampi Basil, Vinod Vishnu, Vishweshwar Suresh
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet