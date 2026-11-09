Match details Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 16.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, November 14, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, November 16, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Chhattisgarh Squad
Hyderabad Squad
|Players
|Agarwal Tanmay, Anikethreddy Gangam, Buddhi Rahul Ravinder, Chigullapalli Rahul Radesh, Milind Chama, Perala Aman Rao, Rakshann Readi, Rayudu Rohit, Sahani Chandan, Sanketh E, Seth Bhavesh, Sharma Shubham, Shaunak Shaunak, Singh Rahul, Teja Ravi, Thyagarajan Tanay, Varma Tilak
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet