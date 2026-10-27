Match details Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 24.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, November 24, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Uttarakhand Squad
|Players
|Bhati Prashant, Bisht Himanshu, Chandela Kunal, Chaudhary Rajan, Chaudhary Yuvraj, Danu Rohit, Gusain Tanush, Joshi Piyush, Juyal Sumit, Kashyap Visha, Kumar Vinay, Madhwal Akash, Mishra Mayank, Negi Dikshanshu, Negi Ravinder, Pandey Prateek, Rauturi Girish, Rawat Akhil, Rawat Sagar, Singh Swapnil, Sudha Avneesh, Tare Aditya, Tiwari Agrim
|Bench
|no information yet
Vidarbha Squad
|Players
|Chavan Nayan, Dubey Harsh Surendra, Dubey Saurabh, Dubey Shubham, Karnewar Akshay, Mahale Mandar, Nalkande Darshan, Parwani Dipesh, Sharma Jitesh, Shorey Dhruv, Taide Atharwa, Wadkar Akshay, Yadav Lalit
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet