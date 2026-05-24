Match details Botswana vs Mali T20i T20 World Cup, Sub Regional Africa, Qualifier A 24.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 World Cup, Sub Regional Africa, Qualifier A 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, May 23, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, May 24, 2026 11:50 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Botswana Squad
|Players
|Bench
|Kasselman Monroux, Kgosiemang Boemo, Khumalo Boemo, Maisuria Dhruv, Master Nabil, Mbazo Valentine, Mooketsi Mmoloki, Motlhanka Karabo, Nehonde Reginald, Piet Katlo, Saiyed Ameer, Silas Phemelo, Tshose Thatayaone, Van Zyl Brandon
Mali Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet