Match details Botswana vs Mali T20i T20 World Cup, Sub Regional Africa, Qualifier A 24.05.2026

T20i

BOT
BOT

25

MAL
MAL

24

Match Info

Match:T20 World Cup, Sub Regional Africa, Qualifier A 2026
Date:Saturday, May 23, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, May 24, 2026 11:50 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Botswana Squad

Players
BenchKasselman Monroux, Kgosiemang Boemo, Khumalo Boemo, Maisuria Dhruv, Master Nabil, Mbazo Valentine, Mooketsi Mmoloki, Motlhanka Karabo, Nehonde Reginald, Piet Katlo, Saiyed Ameer, Silas Phemelo, Tshose Thatayaone, Van Zyl Brandon

Mali Squad

Players
BenchBerthe Lassina, Botcha Babjee, Coulibaly Mohamed, Diaby Sekou Dit Goutoubou, Diakite Moustapha Simbo, Jitendrabhai Prajapati Akshaykumar, Kamate Sanze, Keita Cheick Amala, Konate Yacouba, Macalou Theodore, Makadji Zakaria, Reddy Vamshi, Sanogo Lamissa, Shailesh Shetty

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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