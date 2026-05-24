Squads Botswana vs Mali T20i T20 World Cup, Sub Regional Africa, Qualifier A 24.05.2026

T20i

BOT
BOT

25

MAL
MAL

24

Playing

BOT
BOT
MAL
MAL

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

BOT
BOT
MAL
MAL
First TeamSecond Team
Kasselman Monroux

no information yet

Botcha Babjee

no information yet

Khumalo Boemo

all rounder

Maisuria Dhruv

all rounder

Master Nabil

no information yet

Mbazo Valentine

wicket keeper

Kamate Sanze

all rounder

Nehonde Reginald

all rounder

Konate Yacouba

no information yet

Piet Katlo

batsman

Saiyed Ameer

all rounder

Reddy Vamshi

no information yet

Van Zyl Brandon

no information yet

Shailesh Shetty

no information yet