Squads Botswana vs Mali T20i T20 World Cup, Sub Regional Africa, Qualifier A 24.05.2026
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Kasselman Monroux
no information yet
Berthe Lassina
bowler
Kgosiemang Boemo
bowler
Botcha Babjee
no information yet
Khumalo Boemo
all rounder
Coulibaly Mohamed
all rounder
Maisuria Dhruv
all rounder
Diaby Sekou Dit Goutoubou
wicket keeper
Master Nabil
no information yet
Diakite Moustapha Simbo
batsman
Mbazo Valentine
wicket keeper
Jitendrabhai Prajapati Akshaykumar
no information yet
Mooketsi Mmoloki
batsman
Kamate Sanze
all rounder
Motlhanka Karabo
batsman
Keita Cheick Amala
batsman
Nehonde Reginald
all rounder
Konate Yacouba
no information yet
Piet Katlo
batsman
Macalou Theodore
bowler
Saiyed Ameer
all rounder
Makadji Zakaria
bowler
Silas Phemelo
batsman
Reddy Vamshi
no information yet
Tshose Thatayaone
all rounder
Sanogo Lamissa
batsman
Van Zyl Brandon
no information yet
Shailesh Shetty
no information yet