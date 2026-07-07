Match details Hampshire vs Middlesex List a One-Day Cup 24.07.2026

List a

HAM
HAM
MID
MID

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, July 24, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersAbbott Kyle, Albert Toby Edward, Baartman Ottniel, Baker Sonny, Barker Keith, Brevis Dewald, Brown Ben, Cartwright Hilton, Currie Scott, Dawson Liam, Eckland Joseph, Ellis Nathan, Fuller James, Gubbins Nick, Jack Eddie, Kelly Dominic, Lumsden Manny, Mayes Ben, McMullen Brandon, Middleton Fletcha, Naveen-ul-Haq, Neal Andrew, Neser Michael, Organ Felix, Orr Ali, Prest Thomas James, Turner John, Varma Tilak, Vince James, Weatherley Joe, Wood Chris
Benchno information yet

Middlesex Squad

PlayersAlbert Geddes Benedict Brodie, Bo Cornwell Noah Bo, Caires Joshua Michael De, Cracknell Joe, Cullen Blake, Davies Jack, Du Plooy Leus, Feldman JJ, Fernandes Nathan, Gohar Zafar, Harris Max Benjamin, Helm Tom, Higgins Ryan, Holden Max, Hollman Luke, Kaushal Ishaan, Little Joshua, Maharaj Keshav, Malan Pieter, Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache, Robson Sam, Roland-Jones Toby, Sawant Aaryan, Walallawita Thilan N, White Robbie, Williamson Kane, Yadav Jayant
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet