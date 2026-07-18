Match details Hampshire vs Derbyshire List a One-Day Cup 11.08.2026

List a

HAM
HAM
DER
DER

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, August 11, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersAbbott Kyle, Albert Toby Edward, Baartman Ottniel, Baker Sonny, Barker Keith, Brevis Dewald, Brown Ben, Cartwright Hilton, Currie Scott, Dawson Liam, Eckland Joseph, Ellis Nathan, Fuller James, Gubbins Nick, Jack Eddie, Kelly Dominic, Lumsden Manny, Mayes Ben, McMullen Brandon, Middleton Fletcha, Naveen-ul-Haq, Neal Andrew, Neser Michael, Organ Felix, Orr Ali, Prest Thomas James, Turner John, Varma Tilak, Vince James, Weatherley Joe, Wood Chris
Benchno information yet

Derbyshire Squad

PlayersAitchison Benjamin William, Ali Haider, Amir Mohammad, Andersson Martin, Bin Naeem Yousaf, Brown Pat, Came Harry, Chappell Zak, Dal Anuj, Donald Aneurin, Dupavillon Daryn, Fletcher Cam, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Guest Brooke, Hawkins Joe, Haydon Rory, Jewell Caleb Paul, Khan Zaman, Killoran Harry, Lamb Matthew, Ljubojevic Suzie, Lloyd David, Madsen Wayne, McKiernan MH, Montgomery Matthew, Moore Harry John, Morley Jack, Patel Samit, Potts Nicholas James, Reece Luis, Sidebottom Ryan, Singh Basra Amrit, Thomson Alex, Tickner Blair, Wagstaff Mitchell David, Whiteley Ross
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet