Match details Yorkshire vs Hampshire List a One-Day Cup 21.07.2026

List a

YOR
YOR
HAM
HAM

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersBairstow Jonny, Bean Finlay, Bennison Will, Bess Dom, Brook Harry, Chohan Jafer, Cliff Benjamin Michael, Coad Ben, Edwards Mickey, Ferreira Donovan, Firbank Matthew, Fraine William, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Hill George, Kelly Noah, Leech Dominic, Luxton William, Lyth Adam, Malan Dawid, Milnes Matt, Moriarty Daniel, O'Rourke William, Rashid Adil, Revis Matthew L, Root Joe, Shafique Abdullah, Steketee Mark, Sutherland Will, Tattersall Jonathan, Thompson Jordan, ul-Haq Imam, Vagadia Yash, Wharton James Henry, White Curtley-Jack, Wiese David
Benchno information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersAbbott Kyle, Albert Toby Edward, Baartman Ottniel, Baker Sonny, Barker Keith, Brevis Dewald, Brown Ben, Cartwright Hilton, Currie Scott, Dawson Liam, Eckland Joseph, Ellis Nathan, Fuller James, Gubbins Nick, Jack Eddie, Kelly Dominic, Lumsden Manny, Mayes Ben, McMullen Brandon, Middleton Fletcha, Naveen-ul-Haq, Neal Andrew, Neser Michael, Organ Felix, Orr Ali, Prest Thomas James, Turner John, Varma Tilak, Vince James, Weatherley Joe, Wood Chris
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet