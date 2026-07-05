Jeavor Royal

Jeavor Royal

bowler

Full name:Jeavor Royal
Nationality:Jamaica

Teams

2025 Teams

Jamaica Scorpions

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches11623
Innings21620
Overs30.5140.055.2
Balls---
Maidens690
Runs77579427
Wickets21919
Avg38.530.4722.47
SR92.544.2117.47
Eco2.494.137.71
BB233
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches11623
Innings21110
Not outs066
Runs3113826
Balls Faced5115728
Avg15.527.66.5
SR60.7887.8992.85
Fours6102
Fifties000
Sixies061
Highest274412
Hundreds000

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