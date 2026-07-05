Jeavor Royal
bowler
|Full name:
|Jeavor Royal
|Nationality:
|Jamaica
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|16
|23
|Innings
|2
|16
|20
|Overs
|30.5
|140.0
|55.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|9
|0
|Runs
|77
|579
|427
|Wickets
|2
|19
|19
|Avg
|38.5
|30.47
|22.47
|SR
|92.5
|44.21
|17.47
|Eco
|2.49
|4.13
|7.71
|BB
|2
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|16
|23
|Innings
|2
|11
|10
|Not outs
|0
|6
|6
|Runs
|31
|138
|26
|Balls Faced
|51
|157
|28
|Avg
|15.5
|27.6
|6.5
|SR
|60.78
|87.89
|92.85
|Fours
|6
|10
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|6
|1
|Highest
|27
|44
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0