Match details Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 17.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
|Toss:
|Jaffna Kings won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Friday, July 17, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Jaffna Kings Squad
Galle Gallants Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet