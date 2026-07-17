Match details Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 17.07.2026

T20

JAF
JAF

177

GAL
GAL

213

Match Info

Match:T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
Toss:Jaffna Kings won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, July 17, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Jaffna Kings Squad

PlayersFernando Avishka, Rajapaksa Bhanuka, Zadran Ibrahim, Mishara Kamil, Fernando Nuwanidu, Wellalage Dunith Nethmika, Wiese David, Wickramasinghe Chamindu, Chawla Piyush, Mathews Traveen, Williams Lizaad, Maneesha Praveen, Madushanka Dilshan, Lamichhane Sandeep, Kugathas Mathulan, Ahmed Taskin
BenchAbinash Murvin, Ahmad Noor, Allen Fabian, Asalanka Charith, Behrendorff Jason, de Silva Dhananjaya, Fernando Asitha, Kumara Wanuja Sahan, Madushan Pramod, Madushka Nishan, Malinga Eshan, Mendis Kusal, Nissanka Pathum, Omarzai Azmatullah, Pragasam Arul, Randika Vishad, Ross Alex, Rossouw Rilee, Samarakoon Lahiru, Shamsi Tabraiz, Tharaka Nisala, Vithushan Theesan, Viyaskanth Vijayakanth, Wickramasinghe Ahan

Galle Gallants Squad

PlayersHarper Sam, Karunaratne Chamika, Shanaka Dasun, Miraz Mehidy Hasan, Nawaz Mohammad, Kalupahana Dinura, Arachchige Sahan, Javed Akif, Croospulle Lasith
BenchBowes Chad, Dickwella Niroshan, Hales Alex, Jayasuriya Prabath, Khan Zahoor, Koththigoda Yuri, Kumara Lahiru, Lakshan Dhananjaya, Nadeeshan Kavindu, Rajapaksa Sadisha, Seifert Tim, Shiraz Mohamed, Soriyabandara Don Pasindu Sanjula, Tharupathi Malsha, Theekshana Morawakage Maheesh, Udana Isuru, Ur Rahman Mujeeb, Vandersay Jeffrey, Wijesinghe Chamindu, Williams Sean

Venue Guide

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