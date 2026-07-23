Match details Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants T20 T20 Lanka Premier League 23.07.2026

T20

JAF
JAF
GAL
GAL

Match Info

Match:T20 Lanka Premier League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sunday, August 09, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, July 23, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Jaffna Kings Squad

Players
BenchAhmed Taskin, Al Hasan Shakib, Asalanka Charith, Chawla Piyush, Fernando Avishka, Fernando Nuwanidu, Kugathas Mathulan, Lamichhane Sandeep, Madushanka Dilshan, Madushka Nishan, Maneesha Praveen, Mathews Traveen, Mishara Kamil, Rajapaksa Bhanuka, Shiraz Mohamed, Wellalage Dunith Nethmika, Wickramasinghe Chamindu, Wiese David, Williams Lizaad, Zadran Ibrahim

Galle Gallants Squad

Players
BenchArachchige Sahan, Bowes Chad, Croospulle Lasith, Dickwella Niroshan, Hales Alex, Harper Sam, Javed Akif, Jayasuriya Prabath, Kalupahana Dinura, Karunaratne Chamika, Khan Zahoor, Koththigoda Yuri, Kumara Lahiru, Lakshan Dhananjaya, Malinga Eshan, Miraz Mehidy Hasan, Nadeeshan Kavindu, Nawaz Mohammad, Rajapaksa Sadisha, Seifert Tim, Shanaka Dasun, Singh Virandeep, Soriyabandara Don Pasindu Sanjula, Tharupathi Malsha, Theekshana Morawakage Maheesh, Udana Isuru, Ur Rahman Mujeeb, Vandersay Jeffrey, Viyaskanth Vijayakanth, Wijesinghe Chamindu, Williams Sean

Venue Guide

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