County Championship
Durham vs Derbyshire
County Championship
DUR
(96 ov.) 302/7
DER
bowler
|Full name:
|Oliver James Gibson
|Nationality:
|England
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|7
|10
|Innings
|12
|10
|Overs
|146.0
|67.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|22
|2
|Runs
|533
|464
|Wickets
|8
|13
|Avg
|66.62
|35.69
|SR
|109.5
|31.3
|Eco
|3.65
|6.84
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|7
|10
|Innings
|7
|10
|Not outs
|2
|5
|Runs
|7
|26
|Balls Faced
|50
|56
|Avg
|1.4
|5.2
|SR
|14
|46.42
|Fours
|1
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|6
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0
County Championship
DUR
(96 ov.) 302/7
DER
One-Day Cup
DER
DUR
One-Day Cup
DUR
SUS
One-Day Cup
DUR
GLA
One-Day Cup
YOR
DUR
One-Day Cup
HAM
DUR
One-Day Cup
DUR
MID
One-Day Cup
DUR
ESS
One-Day Cup
WOR
DUR