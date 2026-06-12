Oliver James Gibson

Oliver James Gibson

bowler

Full name:Oliver James Gibson
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Durham

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches710
Innings1210
Overs146.067.5
Balls--
Maidens222
Runs533464
Wickets813
Avg66.6235.69
SR109.531.3
Eco3.656.84
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches710
Innings710
Not outs25
Runs726
Balls Faced5056
Avg1.45.2
SR1446.42
Fours12
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest66
Hundreds00

Oliver James Gibson Schedule & Results

One-Day Cup

Another Players

Wood, Mark

Wood, Mark

Sowter, Nathan

Sowter, Nathan

Borthwick, Scott

Borthwick, Scott

Coughlin, Paul

Coughlin, Paul

Toole, Raymond

Toole, Raymond

Pretorius, Migael

Pretorius, Migael

Stubbs, Tristan

Stubbs, Tristan

Ackermann, Colin

Ackermann, Colin

Lewis, Jon

Lewis, Jon

Patel, Ajaz

Patel, Ajaz